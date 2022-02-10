Moynihan, Brosnan and Savage sent-off as Tralee lose to NUIG in extra-time

NUI Galway 0-18
MTU Kerry 0-15
(after extra-time)
John Keogh reports from Rathkeale
NUI GALWAY ADVANCED to the Sigerson Cup final, requiring extra-time to see off MTU Kerry in tonight’s semi-final.
Kerry forwards Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan were all sent-off for Aidan O’Mahony’s team in the second-half of extra-time.
Moynihan and Brosnan received straight red, while Savage walked on two yellows.
MTU Kerry fought back from five behind draw level at 0-11 apiece at end of normal time. Savage nailed the equalising point from a free deep in injury time for the Kerry outfit.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
More to follow…
COMMENTS