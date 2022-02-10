Moynihan, Brosnan and Savage sent-off as Tralee lose to NUIG in extra-time

NUI Galway 0-18

MTU Kerry 0-15

(after extra-time)

John Keogh reports from Rathkeale

Advertisement

NUI GALWAY ADVANCED to the Sigerson Cup final, requiring extra-time to see off MTU Kerry in tonight’s semi-final.

Kerry forwards Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage and Tony Brosnan were all sent-off for Aidan O’Mahony’s team in the second-half of extra-time.

Moynihan and Brosnan received straight red, while Savage walked on two yellows.

MTU Kerry fought back from five behind draw level at 0-11 apiece at end of normal time. Savage nailed the equalising point from a free deep in injury time for the Kerry outfit.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

More to follow…