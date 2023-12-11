Monaghan captain Atkinson joins AFLW side Collingwood

MONAGHAN CAPTAIN MUIREANN Atkinson has secured an AFLW contract with Collingwood.

From County Monaghan to Collingwood.



Muireann Atkinson becomes the third Irish player alongside Sarah Rowe & Aishling Sheridan to pull on the black and white stripes ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hqTfJLRvJt — Collingwood AFLW (@CollingwoodAFLW) December 11, 2023

Atkinson, 26, joins Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan at the Melbourne outfit on a two-year deal as a category B rookie.

She becomes the first Monaghan player to sign for an AFLW club.

Advertisement

The midfielder spent time with Sydney’s AFLW programme throughout the 2023 season as a train-on player, having previously travelled to Australia for an AFLW trial.

She won a third-level colleges O’Connor Cup title with Rowe and Sheridan in 2018, the trio living together and playing with DCU. They surprised her with her contract at the airport as she flew in for what she thought was a medical test in the hope of being drafted:

Irish rookie Muireann Atkinson thought she was coming to Collingwood for a medical test in the hope of getting drafted.



Little did she know former Gaelic Football teammates Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan were surprising her with a two-year contract 🖤 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XbbYHgoxKv — Collingwood AFLW (@CollingwoodAFLW) December 11, 2023

“We’re pleased to welcome Muireann to Collingwood,” Pies Head of Women’s Football Jess Burger said.

“Muireann is an exciting utility who brings a strong appetite for the contest and physicality. She has already demonstrated her ability to upskill and apply both her physical and athletic traits across to our code in a very short amount of time.

“Her effortless sidestep, ability to use the ball on both sides and strong fend off will be key features of her game.

“We’re excited to see where Muireann can take this opportunity and to see where she can take her game over the next two seasons.”

Atkinson previously participated in a CrossCoders trial in September 2018. Mid-college degree at the time — she has since qualified and worked as a PE and Biology secondary school teacher — she told The 42 she would love to “get another whack of it” in the future.

“I would consider it,” she said, having attracted interest from West Coast Eagles and St Kilda.

“It’s the professional lifestyle that attracts me to it, and I think it would attract most ladies footballers. You know, you’re getting paid to play which is class. It’s a full-time job, it’s what you enjoy doing and it gives you a chance to reach your full, max potential as well.”