This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mulhall misses out on Dubai Sevens squad with injury

Ireland head coach Stan McDowell has named his 13-player squad for the tournament.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 29 Nov 2019, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 850 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4911877
Ireland's Lucy Mulhall.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Ireland's Lucy Mulhall.
Ireland's Lucy Mulhall.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS captain Lucy Mulhall will miss the second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series season in Dubai next week after picking up a thumb injury in training.

Head coach Stan McDowell has named his 13-player squad for the tournament, and in the absence of Mulhall the side will be co-captained by Katie Fitzhenry and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

In total the squad shows two changes from the HSBC USA Women’s Sevens, with Claire Boyles and Brittany Hogan both included, while Tullow’s Anna Dolye keeps her place following here debut in Colorado last month.

“We look forward to the challenges of the next competition block, starting in Dubai, which includes back-to-back tournaments running alongside the Men’s series for the first time,” said McDowell.

“With this also comes a new competition format with only the top four sides playing six games and the rest playing four, with points difference over the course of the tournament now the deciding factor for a team’s final placing.

“Our preparations have gone well, with the squad focused on putting in a strong performance in our Pool play starting with our day one opponents Spain, who we know well.”

Ireland play Spain on 5 December before continuing their Pool B campaign against Australia and Fiji the following day.

The games will be streamed live on the World Rugby website.

Ireland women’s squad:

Kathy Baker (Blackrock/Leinster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
Anna Doyle (DCU/Leinster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)
Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 

Match schedule:

Pool B
5 December:
Ireland v Spain, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, 2.50pm local time/10.50am Irish time

6 December:
Ireland v Australia, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, 9.22am local time/5.22am Irish time

Ireland v Fiji, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, 2.12pm local time/10.12am Irish time

7 December:
Women’s Play-Offs & Finals, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, TBC

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss eye-gouging, Munster’s scrum-half situation, and the rest of the provincial news.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie