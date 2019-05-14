This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 14 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a good distraction': 46-year old championship debutant lost his job the week of shock call-up

Mulhearne joked that he wasn’t prepared to slog through winter training after enjoying his day in the sun with Waterford..

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 14 May 2019, 6:30 AM
55 minutes ago 2,209 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4632319
Mulhearne runs out for a kick-out.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Mulhearne runs out for a kick-out.
Mulhearne runs out for a kick-out.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

DARREN MULHEARNE, THE 46-year old goalkeeper who made his senior championship debut for Waterford footballers at the weekend, has revealed how he lost his job the week that he received his shock call-up to the squad.

Mulhearne kept a clean sheet at Cusack Park in Ennis on Saturday evening, though it wasn’t enough to prevent a 0-9 to 0-8 loss to Clare in the Munster SFC quarter-final after a gutsy performance.

But behind the feelgood factor of a 46-year old making his championship debut is the reality that, off the field, Mulhearne is currently dealing with unemployment having been let go from his job of 19 years as a construction inspector.

“I’m actually unemployed at the minute. I got redundancy from my job. I was in a job for 19 years with Virgin Media up until a few days before the madness started,” said Mulhearne, after they had almost shocked Clare.

Injury to regular goalkeeper Aaron Beresford meant manager Benji Whelan looked to Mulhearne to solve his problem a fortnight ago. The call came as a surprise to Mulhearne, but it was a timely boost for him, coming the week he got redundancy from the job he worked in for almost two full decades.

“It was about a week after the redundancy that I got the call, so this is a good distraction. Yeah, it’s great, great news. I might become a professional footballer,” he remarked.

Mulhearne is not the oldest player ever to play inter-county GAA. Most recently Leitrim hurling goalkeeper Tommy McLoughlin played until he was 47 back in 2012, while former Cavan goalkeeper Enda Sheridan was 52 when he lined out in 1999, but Mulhearne is surely the oldest player to ever make his debut.

Twenty-nine years on from his first call up to the Waterford panel as a 17-year-old, the 46-year-old Kilrossanty goalkeeper said he was delighted with his performance in Ennis. 

The day was made all the more special because his extended family were all in Cusack Park to witness the historic event. His wife Camilla, their 15-year-old son Cian, and daughters Casey (13) and Caoimhe (9) were all there, which gave him an enormous sense of pride at full-time.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, every single minute of it. It was brilliant. A dream come true,” added Mulhearne.

Look, I’ve a couple of children. The girls like football; my son, he’s not big into the GAA or any kind of a sport. Even him, he’s delighted for me. It was a great buzz for them. They even travelled up. The whole lot, even my sisters travelled up today. It was great.

“I was only called up two weeks ago last Wednesday. I only came for the last while, I can’t be doing that winter training. That’s for mugs!

“The whole team welcomed me in straight away. It has been great, and the whole buzz around it, kind of generated a buzz for a few weeks as well. It was, it was brilliant. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Darren Mulhearne makes his debut for Waterford at 46 years old Mulhearne was hoping to help Waterford claim a first Munster Championship win since 2010. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Now that he has broken his inter-county duck, Mulhearne is hungry for more action, but he will have to wait and see who Waterford are paired with in the first round of qualifiers before he can plan his second day out. Even if the squad’s injuries clear up he is keen to play his part.

“Hopefully I’ll stay on. Look, even if I’m not playing I’ll be able to give support to the keepers. Then you’ve two or three keepers at least you can do things and improve everybody. That’s the thing, keep improving now and get a good draw in the qualifiers, get a home draw and hopefully we’ll get a run at that.

“Look, we’re very disappointed to lose, but it’s great that you can be disappointed after going to a second division team and be so disappointed that you lost. Hopefully we can drive on from here.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie