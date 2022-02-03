Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Four-time Kilkenny All-Star playing key role in Tipp club vying for All-Ireland football glory

Mullinahone will face St Jude’s of Dublin in the All-Ireland junior final on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM
27 minutes ago 518 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5671127

THE MULLINAHONE LADIES team is uniquely composed of players from two different counties.

2021-currentaccount-ie-all-ireland-ladies-club-football-championship-finals-media-day Mullinahone's Molly Walsh [right] ahead of the All-Ireland final against St Jude's. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

Situated about halfway between Clonmel and Kilkenny city, the village sits right alongside the border between the two counties. Its official address is in the Premier region. On the other side of that line, a short drive away into Kilkenny territory, is the village of Windgap.

Both clubs belong to hurling country.

But football has been progressing in Mullinahone and both localities have formed an unusual alliance over the years, allowing players from both sides of the fence to play both codes.

The longevity of that relationship has resulted in Mullinahone reaching the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior club final against St Jude’s of Dublin this Saturday.

The squad will that will contest the decider includes seven camogie players from Windgap.

“Yeah, I’m from Windgap,” Mullinahone defender Molly Walsh tells the media ahead of that showdown with St Jude’s in Baltinglass.

“I’ve been playing football over in Mullinahone since I was 10. I’m here long enough anyway. When I started playing football, Mullinahone was the closest football team to me, so that’s where I went. A few more of the girls have joined in the last few years. It’s brilliant.

“The football has been really getting going this year. We’ve been working away for years but this was the first year that we won a junior county final. 

“It’s great to have Mullinahone to play football in because I would have had nowhere to play football in Windgap. It was only in primary school. I came over to Mullinahone then. There’s always been a few going over and back playing football there. We have a few playing camogie with us in Windgap.”

One of the Windgap seven that’s serving for Mullinahone is Kilkenny camogie star Denise Gaule. Gaule is a four-time All-Star in the small ball game, and was also crowned Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

A reliable free-taker for the Cats, Gaule converted a crucial last-minute penalty in the All-Ireland final that year which delivered a second O’Duffy Cup triumph for the county since 2016.

She’s a new recruit for the Mullinahone footballers, but Walsh says there’s been no struggle in making the transition.

“I’d say she’d adapt fairly quickly to anything she put her hand to,” Walsh says in praise of Gaule.

“She just came on board this year. The camogie finished up early. She was looking for a bit more to do. I’d be used to playing with her in Windgap.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s probably good that we’re not in the same county. There’s not as much rivalry between each other. We all went out as one the other day. The supporters were brilliant. There were loads from Windgap and from Mullinahone.”

At the outset of the season, Mullinahone’s objective was to win the county final. They surpassed that goal by claiming Munster honours after defeating MKL Gaels of Kerry before earning a place in the All-Ireland final after getting the better of Galway’s St Brendan’s in last month’s semi-final.

A win over St Jude’s would be historic for Mullinahone and would make them the first Tipperary club to win an All-Ireland title at this grade.

“We’re delighted to be there,” says Walsh.

“It’s a Dublin team, they’d be much more known for their football than we would be down here. They will be a brilliant side, there’s no doubt about that.

“All the teams we’ve played are brilliant, all very close matches. [St] Brendans really put us under pressure, especially in the last few minutes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie