Sunday 25 August, 2019
Leinster champions Mullinalaghta suffer surprise elimination from Longford championship

The tiny, history-making parish have been beaten in their own county for the first time since 2015.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,549 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4782018
File photo of Mullinalaghta's Aidan McElligot.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of Mullinalaghta's Aidan McElligot.
File photo of Mullinalaghta's Aidan McElligot.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MULLINALAGHTA, THE IMPROBABLE Leinster and long-reigning Longford champions, will soon relinquish both of their crowns following a surprise defeat in their county championship at Pearse Park today. 

They lost by a single point to Colmcille at the quarter final stage of the competition this afternoon, 1-14 to 1-13. 

Although he was black-carded deep into stoppage time, Longford regular Barry McKeown ultimately made the difference for Colmcille, scoring a penalty in the fifth minute of added time to establish a one-point lead that wasn’t surrendered. 

The upset is made all the more remarkable given Colmcille had Enda Macken sent off after just 25 minutes, and the champions led by five points early in the second half. Mullinalaghta’s Francis Mulligan was sent off midway through the second half, however, and Aidan McElligott also walked in the final minute of added time. 

It’s a first championship defeat for Mullinalaghta since 2015, and means they now won’t be the first side side to put four Longford titles back-to-back since Clonguish did so between 1962 and 1965. 

The tiny parish created history last year in becoming the first Longford club to win a senior Leinster club title, beating Kilmacud Crokes. This year, however, their championship campaign won’t see September. 

Colmcille progress to face Killoe in the semi-finals. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
