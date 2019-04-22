This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burrows Saint lands maiden Irish Grand National for Willie Mullins

Ruby Walsh steered the 6-1 shot to victory today at Fairyhouse.

By Cian Roche Monday 22 Apr 2019, 5:50 PM
43 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4602494

WILLIE MULLINS’ YEAR of firsts continued today as the trainer landed a maiden Irish Grand National thanks to Burrows Saint and Ruby Walsh.

Mullins, who last month celebrated his first ever Cheltenham Gold Cup, landed a 1-2-3 in today’s feature race at Fairyhouse.

The heavily-backed 6-1 shot finished ahead of stablemates Isleofhopendreams and Acapella Bourgeois, producing a dominant display on Easter Monday.

Mullins sought to end his Grand National hoodoo, entering seven runners in today’s marathon handicap chase.

Whisperinthebreeze made up the early running and looked as though he would hold on to land victory, but Burrows Saint quickly made up the ground on his stable companion.

Burrows Saint, who was last seen running out a comfortable winner of the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase at Limerick last month, jumped fluently throughout under Ruby Walsh. 

Easter spoils

Meanwhile, Rashaan continued his remarkable form for trainer Colin Kidd, who has just four horses in his Carlow-based yard, after he landed the Grade 2 Keelings Irish Strawberry Hurdle.

With the benefit of a recent blowout on the Flat under his belt, Rashaan showed himself to be tough as nails in beating Not Many Left by just over a length in what was an exciting climax.

In today’s Grade 2 Devenish Chase, Jessica Harrington guided 7-1 shot Jett to victory ahead of Gordon Elliott’s The Storyteller and Henry De Bromhead-trained Ordinary World.

