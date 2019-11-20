Spike O'Sullivan lands major fight with unbeaten Mexican star Munguia

Munguia will step up to middleweight for the first time having previously defended his 154-pound belt against another Irishman, Dennis Hogan, in controversial circumstances.

Munguia will step up to middleweight for the first time having previously defended his 154-pound belt against another Irishman, Dennis Hogan, in controversial circumstances.

CORK’S GARY ‘SPIKE’ O’Sullivan [30-3, 21KOs] will face unbeaten Mexican Jaime Munguia [34-0, 27KOs] in a headline bout at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas, on 11 January.

The Mahon man, who had recently migrated south to light-middleweight where he registered two victories, will return to 160 pounds to square off with Munguia on what will be the latter’s middleweight debut.

Munguia was regarded as one of the top prospects in world boxing and made five defences of his light-middleweight world title between July of last year and September just gone. The fourth of those, however, saw his ascent to stardom almost derailed when he controversially outpointed another Irishman, Brisbane-based Kildare native Dennis Hogan, on his native soil in April.

The Tijuana puncher, 12 years’ O’Sullivan’s junior at 23, will finally make a long-rumoured step up to 160 in two months’ time.

O’Sullivan, meanwhile, will park his pursuit of a world title at 154 to take a big-money, high-profile headline fight which will be broadcast live on DAZN in the States and potentially also on Sky Sports in these parts.

He has fallen short during previous steps up in class — world-level operators Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr and David Lemieux have inflicted upon him his three career defeats — but an upset of Munguia, while it would still be major, doesn’t seem as inconceivable as it might have before compatriot Hogan diffused the Mexican bomber in Monterrey seven months ago. Munguia switched trainers after the contest and now has in his corner Mexican boxing legend Erik Morales.

O'Sullivan poses with trainer-manager Paschal Collins (L) and Oscar De La Hoya (R). Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

“For me, it’s a dream come true to fight the undefeated champion of the world and the number-one ranked fighter in the world,” said O’Sullivan, referring to Munguia’s status at 154 pounds (the title won’t be on the line during their new-year clash up at 160).

It makes it even better that he’s Mexican. I grew up watching the great Mexican champions and to get the opportunity to fight Jaime is an honour. I will leave no stone unturned in my preparation for this fight. I can’t recall feeling more motivated by any other fight in my career thus far. I believe this fight will be a war that the fans will talk about for many years to come.

Victory would likely propel Mahon’s O’Sullivan into the world-title picture at both 154 and 160 pounds, although he is very much the ‘opponent’ in what the Mexican’s handlers will hope to be a stern but passable test in San Antonio.

Both fighters are co-promoted by Golden Boy, whose CEO Oscar De La Hoya said of January’s bout:

Jaime Munguia is developing into a big star in this sport, so we’re happy that our strategic partnership with Zanfer Promotions has been able to continually deliver great fights featuring this young talent. At the same time, Spike O’Sullivan is an exciting puncher with a lot of experience, so Munguia will have to come very well prepared with all that he’s been learning under trainer Erik Morales. It also goes without saying that their styles are guaranteed to make for a fun fight for as long as it lasts.

Jaime Munguia celebrates with his WBO World light-middleweight title. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Added Munguia: “I feel very happy to be starting the year 2020 with a great fight at a great place like San Antonio, Texas. I have fought in Houston, Texas before, where the people there treated me very well. I think that San Antonio won’t be any different.