Van Graan: 'Every time you get 50, specifically in Cork, it’s brilliant'

MUNSTER MADE IT a winning return to Musgrave Park courtesy of a bonus-point victory over Benetton in the Uniter Rugby Championship on Friday night.

In what was Munster’s first outing at the Cork venue in just over two years, they boosted their URC playoff hopes with a comprehensive showing.

Giving his assessment of the performance, Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan was pleased with the overall performance and in particular the impact made from the bench.

“I thought Benetton stuck in the game like you saw until the 81st minute. I thought at 17-3 up we did well, then conceded on half-time.

“At half time we said look, lets make sure we get out of our own half and I thought we finished pretty well down this corner in the game.

“So I am pretty happy with the five points and every time you get 50, specifically in Cork, it’s brilliant.

“Quite a few lads played well. I thought the bench made a big impact. I was very glad for Jason Jenkins to make his URC debut.

“I thought Jeremy Loughman and Keynan Knox when they came on steadied the ship.

“Jack O’Sullivan, the first time in a long time that he’s played, I thought he did really well.

“Look, as I said: 80-minute performance and a real 23-man squad effort on a Friday evening.”

The Munster tries on the night came through Matt Gallagher, Craig Casey, Simon Zebo, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan and Damian de Allende, while Ben Healy showed 100% accuracy off the kicking tee.

Munster are now third in the URC standings. Van Graan’s side should be in a good place heading into their clash with Leinster next Saturday, as the internationals are set to return.

All in all it is a big few weeks ahead for Munster.

“Most importantly it is great to have them back. Most of them have been on a week away, so we will assess and take our time on Monday, see who is available and fit.

“Look it is a massive block for us, Leinster, the two Exeter games, Ulster and then Cardiff. It is a big part of the season, but that is why you work.

“The Leinster game is always special at Thomond Park, so I’m really looking forward to it.”