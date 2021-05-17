Van Graan: ‘You have got to keep learning, we learned the hard way on Friday’

THE PROSPECT OF Munster appearing in this year’s Rainbow Cup final is somehow still alive, despite what happened against Connacht on Friday in Thomond Park.

Two big refereeing calls went against them, so consequentially did one big result – Connacht winning 24-10. It all means Munster will be watching Benetton Treviso’s results closely over the next month, hoping the Italian side slips up.

They usually do. Remarkably, given they didn’t win a game in this season’s regular Pro14 championship, Treviso are now the team leading the way to represent the northern hemisphere against the best that South Africa have to offer in the Rainbow Cup final.

Four points clear of three teams, Munster, Ospreys and Glasgow, Treviso conclude their campaign at home to Connacht and away to Ospreys. Two wins there will guarantee Kieran Crowley’s side a place in the final; even one victory may be enough if they tag on enough bonus points across their two fixtures.

For Munster, there’s frustration. Fate was in their hands before they dropped the ball, literally as well as metaphorically on Friday. Hope, however, hasn’t disappeared. To start with, it’s more than conceivable that Treviso will fall short of their target of two wins.

Secondly, Munster’s points differential is the best in the league, thereby leaving them in pole position to capitalise on any slip-up, although anything less than two bonus point victories over Cardiff and Zebre will almost certainly end their chances of making the final. If they are to make it, Johann van Graan, their coach, has pledged to do so utilising his squad.

Andrew Conway's try was controversially ruled out. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“As a group we said there are lads that are going to get opportunities in the coming few weeks; we are not going to vary from that just because we have lost the (Connacht) game,” said van Graan. “When we lose, we lose tight games. It is not as if we go away; our guys keep fighting towards the end but I guess what we can do better is execute under pressure.

“Small margins in the game, one yellow card and one try meant we lost the game by four points. If one of those opportunities goes our way then we win the game. I am never going to make an excuse. I feel we were not good enough on the evening; well done to Connacht.

“We always take responsibility; we are always a team, always a group. We have been a collective all through the season. Win or lose we review the game the exact same, players, coaches, management and then we move forward. That is the sign of a very cohesive team. While we are very disappointed in losing, I think this shows you are up one week and down another.

“That is sport. You have got to keep learning and we learned the hard way on Friday night.”

Two players who learned more than most were Craig Casey and Ben Healy, their young half-back pairing, who discovered the difference in physicality and intent of an interpro, compared to a regular date in the Pro14 diary.

“We saw Ben kick a big pressure kick (from inside his own half) and Craig obviously had to go off for a blood assessment but he managed the game well, so we as a group will keep learning.”