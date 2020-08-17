Munster academy player who tested positive for Covid-19 now asymptomatic

THE MUNSTER ACADEMY player who tested positive for Covid-19 last week is now asymptomatic as he continues to self-isolate, the province has reported.

The unnamed player returned the first positive test result in professional Irish rugby last week, with six other players – including one from Munster’s senior squad – identified as potential close contacts.

Munster’s latest update says that those six players were contacted by the HSE and advised to self-isolate. The six players subsequently commenced the testing process but “all results received to date have been negative.” They are all asymptomatic but also continue to self-isolate.

The rest of Munster’s senior squad and staff underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 at the province’s training base in Limerick today, as was always planned as part of the IRFU’s process for the return of rugby in Ireland.

The results of those latest squad-wide tests have yet to be announced.

With rugby in this country set to resume this weekend with Munster facing Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday – before Connacht take on Ulster on Sunday – last week’s positive test had led to some fears about the fixtures being affected but they are still set to go ahead.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Munster cancelled their planned training sessions last Thursday and Friday “as a precaution” following their academy player’s positive test result.

However, Johann van Graan’s squad returned to their training centre in UL this morning to continue their preparations for Saturday’s inter-provincial clash with Leinster.

The academy player will follow “a graduated return to rugby” once his isolation period is complete.