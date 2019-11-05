This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Van Graan confirms Munster in 'advanced discussions' with two World Cup-winning Springboks

The province are in talks to sign Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 4:27 PM
28 minutes ago 1,931 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4879962
South African pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.
Image: Press Association
South African pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.
South African pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.
Image: Press Association

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has confirmed that they are hoping to bring a pair of 2019 World Cup winners to Thomond Park.  

South African centre Damian de Allende and his international team-mate, lock RG Snyman — who both featured on Saturday as they beat England in Tokyo to lift the Webb Ellis trophy — are in “advanced discussions” with the province.    

27-year-old De Allende has 47 caps for the Springboks and is heading to the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan from Western Province for the remainder of the season. 

Snyman, 24, has made 23 appearances at international level and also plays his club rugby in the Japanese Top League with Honda Heat.

Van Graan insists the deals have yet to be rubber-stamped, and both players are expected to join next season. 

We are in advanced discussions with both players, but there are no contracts signed at this stage,” he said. 

“We are confident there will be a commitment in the future, subject to conditions, but at this stage no contracts have been signed and we have nothing official to confirm.”

