Van Graan confirms Munster in 'advanced discussions' with two World Cup-winning Springboks

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has confirmed that they are hoping to bring a pair of 2019 World Cup winners to Thomond Park.

South African centre Damian de Allende and his international team-mate, lock RG Snyman — who both featured on Saturday as they beat England in Tokyo to lift the Webb Ellis trophy — are in “advanced discussions” with the province.

27-year-old De Allende has 47 caps for the Springboks and is heading to the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan from Western Province for the remainder of the season.

Snyman, 24, has made 23 appearances at international level and also plays his club rugby in the Japanese Top League with Honda Heat.

Van Graan insists the deals have yet to be rubber-stamped, and both players are expected to join next season.

We are in advanced discussions with both players, but there are no contracts signed at this stage,” he said.

“We are confident there will be a commitment in the future, subject to conditions, but at this stage no contracts have been signed and we have nothing official to confirm.”

