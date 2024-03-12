Munster to face All Blacks XV at Thomond Park later this year

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that the province will play an All Blacks XV at Thomond Park on Saturday, 2 November [KO 5.30pm].

“We will be delighted to welcome the All Blacks XV to Thomond Park in November as part of their Northern Hemisphere tour,” Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said this morning.

“We have a long and rich history of hosting international sides and I’m sure November’s match will add another exciting chapter to this tradition.”

Since the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008, Munster have hosted the All Blacks, Australia and the Māori All Blacks at the Limerick venue.

In November 2022 and February 2024, they welcomed South Africa A and the Crusaders to a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

General ticket sales for the Munster-All Blacks XV game open on Wednesday, 20 March, with season ticket holders available to purchase ahead of time.

More information available here.