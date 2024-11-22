More change for Munster with forwards coach Kyriacou set to leave

MUNSTER ARE set for more change to their coaching staff, with forwards coach Andi Kyriacou believed to be leaving the province.

Former head coach Graham Rowntree departed Munster at the end of last month and he could be followed by Kyriacou, who has been in his position since 2022.

Kyriacou, who once had a loan spell with Munster as a player, joined the province as an academy coach in 2021 before being promoted to Rowntree’s senior coaching ticket when the latter was appointed as head coach in 2022.

However, with Rowntree having exited and with Munster’s lineout having struggled in the past two seasons, former Ireland A international Kyriacou looks set to depart.

Current Ireland Women forwards coach Alex Codling has already been linked with the possible vacancy in Munster.

Codling is an experienced operator who worked with Eddie Jones’ England as a lineout consultant in 2021 before joining French club Oyonnax as forwards coach for two seasons.

The once-capped England international was Newcastle’s head coach for the 2023/24 season before linking up with Ireland Women this year and making a notable impact on their lineout and maul.

Munster’s head of rugby operations Ian Costello took over as the interim head coach when Rowntree exited last month, but he has ruled himself out of permanently taking on that role.

Instead, current attack coach Mike Prendergast is the favourite to be appointed the next head coach.

Prendergast was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and is believed to have attracted interest from France, but Munster and the IRFU seemingly hope to retain the Limerick man given his impact on the province’s attack and his popularity with squad.

Defence coach Denis Leamy is due to be out of contract at the end of this season but it’s thought that he is in line to stay on too, having re-joined Munster from Leinster in 2022 when Rowntree also brought in Prendergast.

Meanwhile, there could be change to Munster’s strength and conditioning department, which has been overseen by head of athletic performance Ged McNamara in recent seasons.

The southern province and the IRFU may look to bring in fresh faces in that area of the backroom.