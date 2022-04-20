Munster confirm signing of Irish-qualified Antoine Frisch on three-year-deal

Worcester Warriors' Ethan Waller tackled by Bristol Bears' Antoine Frisch during the Gallagher Premiership match at Sixways Stadium.

Worcester Warriors' Ethan Waller tackled by Bristol Bears' Antoine Frisch during the Gallagher Premiership match at Sixways Stadium.

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of centre Antoine Frisch from Bristol Bears today.

The French native has agreed a three-year-deal with the southern province.

The 25-year-old is Irish-qualified through his maternal grandmother who comes from Dublin, Munster state.

Frisch, who has made 13 appearances in the Premiership so far this season, will link up with his new teammates in Limerick at the start of next season.



