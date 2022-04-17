Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Munster confirm quarter-final to be held at the Aviva Stadium due to Ed Sheeran concerts

The fixture against Toulouse will take place on the weekend of May 6/7/8.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 6:42 PM
22 minutes ago 4,313 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5741022
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed they will face the reigning champions Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium. Thomond Park is not available due to Ed Sheeran concerts. 

The fixture will take place on the weekend of May 6/7/8. The concerts are already confirmed for Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 and it is not feasible to play a game on the pitch for the immediate weeks after. 

The EPCR will confirm the exact date and time for the quarter-final fixture.

“On confirming the upcoming concert dates in September we were aware that they could clash with any potential home quarter-final stage in Europe,” said Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn. 

“While it wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, we have been vocal in our support for securing large-scale concerts for the venue for several years. It has been nine years since we hosted concerts of this scale and we are fully aware of the huge economic benefit to the local economy, along with the stadium itself, that these concerts bring.

“We understand it’s frustrating for our committed and loyal support base, and we would love nothing more than to be playing in Thomond Park however this decision was made prior to the season commencing and came at a time when economic factors were central to the decision-making process given the impact of the pandemic.

“In advance of the Round of 16 matches we reviewed potential venue options within Munster and looked at our other home venue Musgrave Park. The capacity there does not meet the 15k attendance criteria for a quarter-final and we would be unable to fulfil our obligations for our priority ticketing groups, commercial partners and the visiting team.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Quinn went on to confirm alternative venues within the province were unavailable or unsuitable. 

“Several GAA grounds are already in use for that same period and with only three weeks to deliver a quarter-final event no other available venues within the province meet the operational needs and facilities of what is required in such a short timeframe.

“We are now working through our plans to make our quarter-final as accessible as possible to all our supporters and will confirm details of these plans in the coming days once EPCR confirm the fixture details for the Aviva.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie