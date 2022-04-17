Munster confirm quarter-final to be held at the Aviva Stadium due to Ed Sheeran concerts

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed they will face the reigning champions Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium. Thomond Park is not available due to Ed Sheeran concerts.

The fixture will take place on the weekend of May 6/7/8. The concerts are already confirmed for Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6 and it is not feasible to play a game on the pitch for the immediate weeks after.

The EPCR will confirm the exact date and time for the quarter-final fixture.

“On confirming the upcoming concert dates in September we were aware that they could clash with any potential home quarter-final stage in Europe,” said Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn.

“While it wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, we have been vocal in our support for securing large-scale concerts for the venue for several years. It has been nine years since we hosted concerts of this scale and we are fully aware of the huge economic benefit to the local economy, along with the stadium itself, that these concerts bring.

“We understand it’s frustrating for our committed and loyal support base, and we would love nothing more than to be playing in Thomond Park however this decision was made prior to the season commencing and came at a time when economic factors were central to the decision-making process given the impact of the pandemic.

“In advance of the Round of 16 matches we reviewed potential venue options within Munster and looked at our other home venue Musgrave Park. The capacity there does not meet the 15k attendance criteria for a quarter-final and we would be unable to fulfil our obligations for our priority ticketing groups, commercial partners and the visiting team.”

Quinn went on to confirm alternative venues within the province were unavailable or unsuitable.

“Several GAA grounds are already in use for that same period and with only three weeks to deliver a quarter-final event no other available venues within the province meet the operational needs and facilities of what is required in such a short timeframe.

“We are now working through our plans to make our quarter-final as accessible as possible to all our supporters and will confirm details of these plans in the coming days once EPCR confirm the fixture details for the Aviva.”