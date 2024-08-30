Diarmuid Barron captains Munster for pre-season clash with Bath

DIARMUID BARRON CAPTAINS a 30-man Munster squad that travels to Bath for tomorrow’ pre-season clash against former head coach Johann van Graan’s side at 3pm.

New signings Billy Burns and Tom Farrell both start on their first Munster appearances with a mixture of senior, academy and club players included for the trip to The Rec.

Among the replacements, new signings Bryan Fitzgerald and Diarmuid Kilgallen are also set for their first Munster appearances along with academy players Ronan Foxe and Jack Oliver, and club players Conor Ryan (UCC) and Luca Cleary (UL Bohemian). Ryan came up through the ranks at Clonakilty RFC with Cleary from Ennis RFC.

Full-back Patrick Campbell returns to action after a long-term shoulder injury with Liam Coombes and academy man Shay McCarthy on either wing.

Seán O’Brien and Farrell form a new centre partnership as Ethan Coughlan and Burns pair up in the half-backs for the first time.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Academy back-row Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue complete the side.

Scott Buckley returned from his short-term loan with Australian side Randwick earlier this week and goes straight into the squad among the replacements.

Max Clein, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Foxe, Conor Ryan, Jack Daly and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Jack Oliver, Luca Cleary, Tony Butler, Fitzgerald, Kilgallen and Mike Haley are the backline replacements.

The game will be live on Bath Rugby’s TikTok account.

Munster face Gloucester at Virgin Media Park next Friday at 7pm.

Munster:

15. Patrick Campbell

14. Liam Coombes

13. Tom Farrell

12. Seán O’Brien

11. Shay McCarthy

10. Billy Burns

9. Ethan Coughlan



1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)

3. John Ryan

4. Gavin Coombes

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Ruadhán Quinn

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements from: Scott Buckley, Max Clein, Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Ronan Foxe, Conor Ryan, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Jack Oliver, Luca Cleary, Tony Butler, Bryan Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Mike Haley.