Munster's pre-season friendly with Bath cancelled due to Covid-19

The province say they are hoping to host a different opposition instead.

A view of Thomond Park.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER’S PRE-SEASON friendly game with Bath on Saturday week, 4 September at Thomond Park, has been cancelled. 

In a brief statement this afternoon, Munster announced the game wasn’t going ahead as Bath were unable to travel “due to Covid-19.” 

Munster say they are hoping to arrange a different fixture for the same day. 

“Munster Rugby’s pre-season game against Bath Rugby at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4 will not go ahead as the Premiership club have confirmed they are unable to travel due to Covid-19″, read the statement. 

“The health and safety of all players, staff, and spectators continues to be our priority and we would like to thank Bath Rugby for their efforts in trying to facilitate this game during a challenging period.

“Munster Rugby are reviewing the possibility of an alternative fixture opportunity for the same day in Thomond Park and an update will follow in due course. Supporter ticket refund details will also be included in the next update, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our supporters for their patience and understanding at this time.” 

