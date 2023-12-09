Bayonne strike late to steal famous draw on frustrating night for Munster

Munster 17

Bayonne 17

THE CHAMPIONS CUP always serves up its fair share of surprises and as the crowd filed out of a chilly Thomond Park tonight, it was the small band of travelling Bayonne support who made all the noise.

Their team were given little chance of causing an upset against the URC champions but the French will enjoy their night in Limerick after Bayonne dug deep to frustrate Munster on a disappointing night for Graham Rowntree’s side.

Leading 17-10 going into the closing stages, Munster looked on course to grind out the win but Bayonne winger Rémy Baget struck with five minutes to play to bring them within two points, before Thomas Dolhagaray’s excellent conversion levelled the game. Jack Crowley had the opportunity to win it with the clock in the red, but his drop-goal attempt sailed wide to the delight of the vocal Bayonne support.

Both sides were without a number of frontliners and it showed in an often disjointed affair under lights in Limerick.

The Bayonne supporters were in fine voice before kick-off and had plenty to sing about in the opening minutes. A huge shove at the scrum saw the visitors win a penalty under the posts, allowing veteran scrum-half Maxime Machenaud step up to stick an early three points on the board.

Those scrum concerns would continue across the opening 40 as Munster seized control without ever fully settling into the game.

The led 14-3 at the break after Shay McCarthy scored his first Munster try and Gavin Coombes crossed for his 37th, with both scored converted by Jack Crowley.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Shay McCarthy scored Munster's first try. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

After Machenaud opened the scoring Munster replied in the 10th minute, McCarthy marking his first Champions Cup try with his first try in the red jersey, backing himself to cut inside three Bayonne bodies after great handling by Crowley and Calvin Nash. Crowley converted and Munster were in control.

They looked well placed to build on that lead but couldn’t quite click into gear, those scrum problems offering Bayonne opportunities to build pressure in the Munster half.

Still, Munster always looked the more likely to strike next and their second try came on 21 minutes. From a lineout in the Bayonne 22, Coombes charged forward only to be grounded by two Bayonne bodies. Munster recycled the ball and John Ryan went close under the posts before Coombes bundled over, the score converted again by Crowley.

From there the game became increasingly scrappy, the standout moment a superb free-flowing Bayonne attack which saw smart offloads by Machenaud and loosehead Matis Perchaud before Cheikh Tiberghien went over in the corner. The Bayonne fans rose to their feet but their joy was short-lived – a TMO check showing a knock-on from Perchaud in the build-up.

Munster took an 11-point lead into the break but knew they had a game on their hands, a light rain beginning to fall shortly after recently-retired pair Andrew Conway and Keith Earls were introduced the crowd to speak of their fondest memories in the red shirt.

James Crombie / INPHO Andrew Conway and Keith Earls were presented to the crowd at half-time following their recent retirements. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Both made the point that European nights at Thomond are special but after the restart the home crowd fell silent as replacement prop Junior Tagi powered over after an excellent move which involved a series of strong carries and quick hands by Bayonne 10 Dolhagaray. Machenaud added the extras and Munster’s lead was cut to four.

The home side then went through a long period of possession in the 22 but were slowly pushed back by some excellent Bayonne defence. When a Munster penalty finally arrived Crowley gladly pointed to the posts and tacked on another three points.

Bayonne continued to knock on the door but Munster produced big moments to keep them out, with Alex Kendellen and Tom Ahern both winning huge turnovers under pressure.

The next score felt crucial and Munster looked the most likely. Nash was dragged down a couple of yards short after a sharp step inside. Munster continued to push and worked the ball across the field, only for Tadhg Beirne’s looped pass to miss it’s target and sail wide. A big opportunity wasted.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Bayonne’s Denis Marchois and Tadhg Beirne of Munster. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

They went again. Ahern tore down the left before Crowley tried a short chip to himself in the most crowded pocket of the field. Bayonne pounced on it but Beirne stole in with a big rip. At the next lineout Munster were pinged for closing the line and the home crowd grew increasingly frustrated.

Bayonne sensed opportunity after Eoghan Clarke – sent in his Munster debut after signing as a free agent from Jersey Reds – conceded a penalty for not rolling away. The visitors went for the jugular, driving Munster back 15 at the maul before Baget squeezed over in the corner. From a tough angle on the sideline, Dolhagaray split to posts and levelled the game.

Another Beirne steal gave Munster one final chance and after 19 phases in the Bayonne 22, Crowley shaped up for the drop goal. The ball was slipped back to the Munster out-half but his kick pulled wide to the right, Bayonne leaving Limerick with a famous result that leaves Pool 3 wide open.

Munster scorers –

Tries: McCarthy, Coombes

Penalties: Crowley [1/1]

Conversion: Crowley [2/2]

Bayonne scorers –

Tries: Tagi, Baget

Penalty: Machenaud [1/1]

Conversion: Machenaud [1/1], Dolhagaray [1/1]

MUNSTER: Calvin Nash; Shay McCarthy, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell (Tony Butler, 69), Sean O’Brien (Ben O’Connor 19 HIA); Jack Crowley, Conor Murray (Craig Casey, 51); Jeremy Loughman (Josh Wycherley, 61), Scott Buckley (Eoghan Clarke, 73), John Ryan (Stephen Archer, 51); Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett (Jack O’Donoghue, 74), Gavin Coombes (Alex Kendellen, 56).

BAYONNE: Cheikh Tiberghien; Bastien Pourailly, Peyo Muscarditz (Arnaud Erbinartegaray, 29), Riko Buliruarua (Tom Spring, 59), Rémy Baget; Thomas Dolhagaray, Maxime Machenaud (Gela Aprasidze, 73); Matis Perchaud (Swan Cormenier, 62), Facundo Bosch (Thomas Acquier, 69), Tevita Tatafu (Junior Tagi, 45); Denis Marchois, Kote Mikautadze (Arthur Iturria, 56); Pierre Huguet, Baptiste Heguy, Rodrigo Bruni (Rémi Bourdeau, 56).

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Attendance: 18,908