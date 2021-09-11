Munster claim first interpro title in three years with victory over Leinster

Nicole Cronin tries to skip away from the Leinster defence.

Munster 19-7 Leinster

Connacht 12-12 Ulster

CHLOE PEARSE SCORED two tries as Munster came from behind to dethrone back-to-back champions Leinster and claim the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The UL Bohs prop crossed to score in either half at Donnybrook as Munster took interpro honours for the first time since 2017/2018.

Leinster took an early 7-0 lead when Lisa Callan’s try was converted by Jenny Murphy, before Player of the Match Pearse sliced through the Blues’ defence with a sensational solo effort to make it 7-5 at the break.

Pearse powered over for her second shortly after the hour mark, the try converted by Nicole Cronin for a 12-7 lead.

And when Murphy was sinbinned for a high tackle inside the last 10 minutes, Munster pressed home their numerical advantage with Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird’s try making the game safe.

Earlier on Saturday, Ulster pegged back Connacht twice as both sides had to be happy with a share of the spoils in a 12-12 draw.

Shannon Touhey’s early try, converted by out-half Nicole Fowley, saw Connacht lead 7-0 at half time.

Fowley was at the centre of controversy midway through the second half when she was sent off following an incident with Jemma Farrell.

A frantic finale followed as Ulster quickly levelled up through Helen McGhee’s try and Beth Cregan’s conversion, only for Connacht to retake the lead courtesy of an Ursula Sammon try which made it 12-7.

Ross Mannion’s side couldn’t hold on for a first win of the series however, Shannon Buller’s 71st-minute try denying them victory and forcing a draw.

