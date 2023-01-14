Munster take major step towards interpro title with bonus-point win over Leinster

Munster 26-17 Leinster

MUNSTER TOOK A giant leap towards retaining the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title thanks to a 26-17 bonus point win over Leinster at Musgrave Park.

Replacement Stephanie Carroll’s last-minute try, set up by captain Nicole Cronin, moved Niamh Briggs’ side five points clear at the top of the table ahead of next Saturday’s final round trip to Connacht.

Jenny Murphy and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird ran in their third scores of the tournament in an explosive start in Cork, before prop Róisín Ormond’s 22nd-minute effort from close range handed Munster a 14-7 half-time lead.

Referee Andrew Fogarty may have opted to keep his yellow card in his pocket had he had the benefit of TMO assistance, but he deemed Murphy’s tackle on Aoife Corey to be late and sin-binned the Leinster centre just before the break.

Clodagh O’Halloran and Elise O’Byrne-White traded tries during a tit-for-tat third quarter, and Aoife Dalton capitalised on Maeve Óg O’Leary’s sin-binning to bring Leinster within four points.

Despite losing player of the match O’Leary, Munster finished the stronger with replacement Ciara Farrell slicing through midfield before Carroll clinched a deserved victory via Cronin’s long skip pass.

And there were further celebrations for Munster after the final whistle as O’Halloran proposed to her partner, Chloe Pearse, on the pitch in the presence of their team-mates.

So there was some extra special scenes here in Musgrave Park as Clodagh O’Halloran proposed to Chloe Pearse! 🎉💍



She said yes!



Congratulations Clodagh and Chloe! #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dKkjoJ8sMQ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 14, 2023

Scorers for Munster:

Tries: Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Róisín Ormond, Clodagh O’Halloran, Stephanie Carroll

Cons: Nicole Cronin 3

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries: Jenny Murphy, Elise O’Byrne-White, Aoife Dalton

Con: Dannah O’Brien

MUNSTER: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC) for K Sheehan (48 mins), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC) for Reidy, Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC) for Allen (both 65), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC) for Bennett (71), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC) for Ormond, Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC) for Nunan (both 75). Not used: Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemian RFC), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).

LEINSTER: Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC); Elise O’Byrne-White (Dublin University FC/Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC), Anna Doyle (Tullow RFC/Blackrock College RFC); Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Garda Westmanstown RFC/Railway Union RFC); Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere RFC), Christy Haney (St. Mary’s College RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (co-capt), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC), Eimear Corri (Portlaoise RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Boyne (Dublin University FC/Railway Union RFC), Hannah O’Connor (CYM RFC/Blackrock College RFC) (co-capt).

Replacements: Megan Collis (Greystones RFC/Railway Union RFC) for Moore (48 mins), Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC) for Keating (61), Ailsa Hughes (Tullamore RFC/Railway Union RFC) for O’Byrne-White (62), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC) for Corri, Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC) for Haney (both 67). Not used: Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC), Lisa Mullen (Virginia RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC).

Referee: Andrew Fogarty (IRFU)

