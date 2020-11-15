Coombes the hat-trick hero as unbeaten Munster make it five wins from five

Gavin Coombes drives over for the first of his three tries. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Munster 38-22 Ospreys

GAVIN COOMBES WAS Munster’s hat-trick hero as they extended their lead at the top of Guinness Pro14 Conference B with a bonus-point win over Ospreys.

Luke Morgan gave the visitors an early lead at Thomond Park but they were rattled by five tries from Munster, who made it a perfect five wins from five in the competition.

First-half tries from Coombes, Mike Haley and Kevin O’Brien helped Johann van Graan’s side to a 24-10 lead at half time, with an injury to out-half JJ Hanrahan the only major black mark in the opening period.

Hanrahan limped off on 21 minutes and was replaced by Ben Healy, who finished with nine points from the tee.

Coombes’ second try wrapped up the bonus point early in the second half before he rounded out a man-of-the-match performance with his third on 53 minutes.

Ospreys added two more tries before the finish through substitute Dewi Lake and a penalty try, but the scores proved to be little more than consolation as Munster ran out comfortable 16-point winners.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam (Dan Goggin, 65), Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; JJ Hanrahan (Ben Healy, 21), Craig Casey (Nick McCarthy, 57); James Cronin (Josh Wycherley, 54), Kevin O’Byrne (Diarmuid Barron, 54), Stephen Archer (John Ryan, 54); Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley (Billy Holland, 64); Jack O’Donoghue (C), Tommy O’Donnell, Gavin Coombes (Jack O’Sullivan, 64).

OSPREYS: Matt Protheroe; Luke Morgan, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Scott Williams, 54), Kieran Williams, Hanno Dirksen; Stephen Myler, Shaun Venter (Matthew Aubrey, 66); Gareth Thomas (Rhodri Jones, 49), Ifan Phillips (Dewi Lake, 49), Tom Botha (Ma’afu Fia, 49); Adam Beard, Bradley Davies; Will Griffiths, Dan Lydiate, Gareth Evans (Olly Cracknell, 46).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (ITA)

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.