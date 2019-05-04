History-making Benetton hold no fear as they take aim at Munster in Limerick

THE VERY FACT Benetton have reached the Guinness Pro14 play-offs for the first time means they have already exceeded expectations this season, but Kieran Crowley’s history boys are not prepared to stop just there.

Benetton will break new ground in Limerick this afternoon [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports] as they become the first Italian side to appear in a Pro14 quarter-final tie, with Johann van Graan’s Munster providing the opposition.

Benetton celebrate last week's win over Zebre. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

It has been a truly remarkable season for the Italians as their exciting development under Kiwi Crowley continues to gather momentum and they arrive at Thomond Park full of confidence having won 11 of their regular-season games en route to a third-place finish in Conference B.

Benetton have lost just twice — to Connacht in round 18 and Munster in round 20 — in their last 13 games, with their attacking style of play constantly evolving and squad depth building.

Central to that has been talismanic out-half Tommaso Allan, the Italian international who is their orchestrator-in-chief, while the likes of Monty Ioane and Iliesa Ratuva Tavuyara provide a lethal edge out wide.

“It has been a four-year process,” Allan tells The42. “We have been together for four years, everyone knows their roles in the team, everyone knows their roles in the set-up and you can see when the international boys went away in February, we won four out of five games in that period.

“It shows that every player can make a difference and anyone can challenge for a starting position.

We have some really good players. Some outstanding players in the forwards now as well. We have a very solid team and one of our strengths is our depth, and whenever the bench comes on they bring so much energy.

Crowley’s influence has been huge and as evidenced by their draw at the RDS last month, Benetton are no longer the whipping boys of the Pro14, rather a dangerous force not to be taken lightly.

The visitors make four changes to their starting XV for this afternoon’s quarter-final, with Ratuva Tavuyara and Marco Zanon both returning to the side, and Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn and Toa Halafihi providing physicality and power in the back row.

“It’s so much easier when the team is playing well and winning,” Allan continues. “The boys are doing well to allow me to pull the strings and make the decisions.

“Kieran has brought some much positivity, he is a very experienced coach and brought a Kiwi style of play. He has a lot of experience and he has shown that to the players. He has built a really good culture in the group.

Allan pulls the strings for Benetton. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

“The whole of Treviso is really happy about it. Obviously, we have to focus on this game and it’s going to be tough, playing in Limerick is never easy, but it’ll be an incredible day.”

While Benetton are bidding to reach their first Pro14 semi-final, Munster, on the other hand, are looking to book their place in a fourth in five years, but know Leinster await the winners in the next stage.

The southern province won nine of their last 10 regular-season games to complete an unbeaten campaign on home soil, but that wasn’t enough to finish top of Conference A ahead of Glasgow Warriors, who face the winners of today’s other quarter-final between Ulster and Connacht.

Munster, who named Keith Earls in their starting XV before the winger withdrew yesterday evening, have not lost at home in any competition since Leinster won in Limerick back in December 2017, while they have won their last 11 meetings with Benetton.

But, even with a strong team and the prospect of a last-four tie at the RDS as motivation, this is a dangerous game for the hosts against Italian opposition who arrive with absolutely nothing to lose.

“It’s amazing but we don’t want to stop here,” Allan adds. “We want to keep improving and fighting for a better spot. It’s the play-offs, anything can happen. We’re going to go with all our positive attitude.

“There will be not much pressure on our side, it will be on Munster’s side.”

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam.

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. John Ryan

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin.

Benetton:

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Marco Zanon

12. Luca Morisi

11. Monty Ioane

10. Tommaso Allan (captain)

9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Luca Bigi

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Marco Lazzaroni

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Abraham Steyn

8. Toa Halafihi.

Replacements:

16. Hame Faiva

17. Derrick Appiah

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Irné Herbst

20. Dean Budd

21. Tito Tebaldi

22. Antonio Rizzi

23. Alberto Sgarbi.

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: