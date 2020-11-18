BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Munster boosted by return of front-row duo as attention turns to Glasgow

Roman Salanoa and Liam O’Connor are back in training ahead of Monday’s Pro14 fixture in Scotland.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:15 PM
36 minutes ago 2,298 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5271344
Munster's Roman Salanoa and Liam O'Connor.
Image: INPHO
Munster's Roman Salanoa and Liam O'Connor.
Munster's Roman Salanoa and Liam O'Connor.
Image: INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE REPORTED a much-needed positive development on the injury front.

A bulletin issued by the province this evening revealed that Roman Salanoa and Liam O’Connor are being reintroduced to training this week. The front-row duo have been sidelined recently due to respective thigh and calf problems.

Salanoa hasn’t featured since the win against Cardiff Blues on 26 October, while O’Connor has yet to play this season after being injured in training in September.

On the back of last Sunday’s bonus-point victory over Ospreys, Munster returned to training today to begin preparations for Monday’s away game against Glasgow Warriors.

Having been removed with a thigh contusion in the first half of the Ospreys game, JJ Hanrahan will continue to be assessed over the coming days.

Promising flanker John Hodnett, who’s facing a long lay-off as a result of an achilles tendon injury, has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie