Munster boosted by return of front-row duo as attention turns to Glasgow

MUNSTER HAVE REPORTED a much-needed positive development on the injury front.

A bulletin issued by the province this evening revealed that Roman Salanoa and Liam O’Connor are being reintroduced to training this week. The front-row duo have been sidelined recently due to respective thigh and calf problems.

Salanoa hasn’t featured since the win against Cardiff Blues on 26 October, while O’Connor has yet to play this season after being injured in training in September.

On the back of last Sunday’s bonus-point victory over Ospreys, Munster returned to training today to begin preparations for Monday’s away game against Glasgow Warriors.

Having been removed with a thigh contusion in the first half of the Ospreys game, JJ Hanrahan will continue to be assessed over the coming days.

Promising flanker John Hodnett, who’s facing a long lay-off as a result of an achilles tendon injury, has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing successful surgery.