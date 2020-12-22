Munster boosted by return of Kilcoyne ahead of showdown with Leinster

DAVE KILCOYNE COULD be back in action for Munster this weekend, with the province confirming the 32-year-old prop’s return to training ahead of the St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster in the Guinness Pro14.

The Ireland international hasn’t featured since the Pro14 semi-final loss to Leinster in August, when he sustained an ankle injury that required surgery.

Fellow front-rower Jeremy Loughman and centre Alex McHenry are also back in the mix for Johann van Graan’s side.

McHenry had been carrying a thumb injury, while Loughman overcame a shoulder problem to feature in last Friday’s ‘A’ fixture against Leinster at Thomond Park.

Peter O’Mahony, having suffered a head injury in last weekend’s win over Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup, is following the return-to-play protocols.

The Munster captain is subsequently a doubt for this Saturday’s game in Limerick, although he may already have been ruled out by the IRFU’s player management programme.

Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), James Cronin (abdomen) and Ben Healy (shoulder) remain unavailable.