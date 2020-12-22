BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 22 December 2020
Advertisement

Munster boosted by return of Kilcoyne ahead of showdown with Leinster

The 32-year-old prop hasn’t featured since August after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 1:33 PM
7 minutes ago 178 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5308725
Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne.
Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DAVE KILCOYNE COULD be back in action for Munster this weekend, with the province confirming the 32-year-old prop’s return to training ahead of the St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster in the Guinness Pro14.

The Ireland international hasn’t featured since the Pro14 semi-final loss to Leinster in August, when he sustained an ankle injury that required surgery.

Fellow front-rower Jeremy Loughman and centre Alex McHenry are also back in the mix for Johann van Graan’s side.

McHenry had been carrying a thumb injury, while Loughman overcame a shoulder problem to feature in last Friday’s ‘A’ fixture against Leinster at Thomond Park.

Peter O’Mahony, having suffered a head injury in last weekend’s win over Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup, is following the return-to-play protocols.

The Munster captain is subsequently a doubt for this Saturday’s game in Limerick, although he may already have been ruled out by the IRFU’s player management programme.

Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), James Cronin (abdomen) and Ben Healy (shoulder) remain unavailable. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie