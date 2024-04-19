RG Snyman starts as Munster ring changes for Bulls clash

RG SNYMAN starts for Munster for Saturday’s URC clash with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld (4.05pm Irish time, RTÉ, Premier Sports, URC TV).

The South African lock is one of six personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that lost to Northampton Saints two weeks ago.

Calvin Nash, Shane Daly and Snyman start having missed out last time due to injury/illness with Conor Murray, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue also coming into the starting XV.

Simon Zebo moves to full-back with Nash and Daly starting on either wing.

Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Murray and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

Advertisement

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer start in an unchanged front row with Snyman and captain Tadhg Beirne paired together in the engine room for the first time.

A back row of Peter O’Mahony, Kendellen and O’Donoghue complete the side. O’Donoghue makes his first start since New Year’s Day on his 197th Munster appearance.

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager, who returns from injury, provide the front row back-up.

Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett complete the forward cover. It will be the first game that Coombes hasn’t started this season.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery are the backline replacements.

Munster

15 Simon Zebo

14 Calvin Nash

13 Antoine Frisch

12 Alex Nankivell

11 Shane Daly

10 Jack Crowley

9 Conor Murray

1 Jeremy Loughman

2 Niall Scannell

3 Stephen Archer

4 RG Snyman

5 Tadhg Beirne (Capt)

6 Peter O’Mahony

7 Alex Kendellen

8 Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: