Munster make 7 changes for Bulls clash as DDA returns on the bench

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has made seven changes to his side for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls at altitude in Pretoria, South Africa [KO 2.05pm Irish time, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen, Rory Scannell, Niall Scannell, Neil Cronin, Stephen Archer, and Calvin Nash all come into Munster’s starting team for the game in Loftus Versfeld, which is 1,350 metres above sea level.

There is a big boost for Munster with the return from injury of Springboks centre Damian de Allende, who is included on the bench.

Right wing Nash makes up the back three with Simon Zebo and fullback Mike Haley, while Rory Scannell partners Chris Farrell in midfield. Healy and Cronin slot into the halfback positions.

Niall Scannell and Archer join Josh Wycherley in the front row as Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley continue as the starting second row pairing.

Kendellen is at number eight in a back row that also includes captain Jack O’Donoghue and Chris Cloete.

Academy loosehead Mark Donnelly and lock Eoin O’Connor are set for their URC debuts off the bench, having featured against Wasps in the Champions Cup back in December. De Allende is in the number 23 shirt and set for his first appearance since January after recovering from an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, the Bulls team includes former Munster back row Arno Botha and ex-Ulster man Marcell Coetzee, who is their captain. Director of rugby Jake White hasn’t made any changes from the Bulls’ 45-7 win over Zebre last time out.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Ben Healy

9. Neil Cronin

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Mark Donnelly

18. John Ryan

19. Eoin O’Connor

20. John Hodnett

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Damian de Allende

Bulls: