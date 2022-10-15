Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Advertisement

Re-energised Munster team must lift the pressure with win over Bulls

Graham Rowntree has brought a crop of Emerging Ireland players straight back in.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 6:55 AM
2 hours ago 1,846 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5893570
Edwin Edogbo gets his first start for Munster.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Edwin Edogbo gets his first start for Munster.
Edwin Edogbo gets his first start for Munster.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

IN THEIR TIME of need, Munster look for comfort at home in Thomond Park, where the embrace of the crowd has lifted them so often in the past.  

Graham Rowntree will hope to hear his side roared on passionately as they look for a leg-up against the Bulls in the URC this evening [KO 7.35pm, TG4]. Their fans hope to see a win, first and foremost, and an improved performance to go along with it.

The opening four games of this campaign have proved rather miserable, leaving Munster with ground to make up in the race for play-off and Champions Cup qualification spots. It’s a little early to panic, but there’s no doubt that Munster need an urgent response.

Rowntree has reacted by giving his team what the French sometimes call an ‘electroshock,’  with several changes to his matchday 23 for this clash on the new hybrid pitch at Thomond Park.

The returning crop of Emerging Ireland players feature prominently and Rowntree will expect them to bring energy and confidence after a successful trip to South Africa. Shane Daly and Calvin Nash come straight into the starting back three – underlining how they were missed last weekend in Galway – while Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack Crowley, and John Hodnett are all included on the bench.

Ahern and Crowley caught plenty of eyes in South Africa, so their input will be particularly interesting.

Having covered at fullback in last weekend’s defeat to Connacht, Joey Carbery moves to his preferred position of out-half and partners Craig Casey in the halfbacks as Conor Murray reverts to the bench.

Perhaps the most notable selection of all is 19-year-old academy lock Edwin Edogbo, who gets his first-ever Munster start. It’s just reward for his excellent form off the bench in recent weeks. The powerful Cobh Pirates product is a player of rich promise.

shane-daly Shane Daly returns at fullback for Munster. Source: Alex James/INPHO

Having captain Peter O’Mahony cleared of injury is an obvious boost, while the introduction of Edogbo means Tadhg Beirne moves into the back row, from where he will offer his usual level of game-changing ability. 

With 20-year-old academy man Pa Campbell shifting to the number 15 shirt, there is lots to like about this Munster matchday squad on paper. It’s what they put out on the pitch that counts though, and the Bulls will be determined to add to their suffering.

Jake White’s side suffered a 35-21 defeat away to Glasgow last weekend, spoiling their run of three wins at the start of the season. 

There’s a big boost for the South Africans as Johan Goosen returns at out-half after White opted not to play him on the 4G surface in Glasgow for fear of him being injured, while the Bulls boss has made a few other tweaks to his side as Mornay Smith, Harold Vorster, WJ Steenkamp, and Embrose Papier are brought in.

The Bulls will offer their usual level of threat at lineout and maul, but any back three that includes the talents of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Wandisile Simelane has to be respected too. The Bulls always focus on physicality but they can play when they want to.

The areas where Munster need to be better are obvious. Better handling skills, discipline, and breakdown will leave them well-positioned to grab their second win of the season and ease some of the pressure that has developed.

On home soil, Rowntree’s men should have enough to do it. With Leinster and Ulster to come in the next fortnight, the alternative would be rather worrying.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Munster:

  • 15. Patrick Campbell
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Malakai Fekitoa
  • 12. Dan Goggin
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Edwin Edogbo
  • 6. Tadhg Beirne
  • 7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. Jack O’Donoghue
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. John Hodnett

Bulls:

  • 15. Kurt-Lee Arendse
  • 14. Cornal Hendricks
  • 13. Lionel Mapoe
  • 12. Harold Vorster
  • 11. Wandisile Simelane
  • 10. Johan Goosen
  • 9. Embrose Papier
  • 1. Simphiwe Matanzima
  • 2. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
  • 3. Mornay Smith
  • 4. Walt Steenkamp
  • 5. Ruan Nortje
  • 6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)
  • 7. WJ Steenkamp
  • 8. Elrigh Louw

Replacements:

  • 16. Bismarck Du Plessis
  • 17. Dylan Smith
  • 18. Jacques van Rooyen
  • 19. Ruan Vermaak
  • 20. Marco Van Staden
  • 21. Zak Burger
  • 22. Chris Smith
  • 23. David Kriel

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie