No decision made yet on O'Mahony's successor as Munster captain

IT’S AT TIMES like these that Graham Rowntree needs leaders to step up in his Munster squad.

They’ve won one of their last five games, endured a dispiriting last-quarter collapse away to Exeter this month, and are dealing with a cruel injury list.

As things stand, Munster have 16 players out injured. Several of their key men are among that number, with Peter O’Mahony, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Mike Haley, and Diarmuid Barron all sidelined.

The latest bout of injury news brought the crushing blow that impressive 21-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo is set to miss the rest of the season after his Achilles tendon injury against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day.

Munster’s performances have been patchy in recent times, so there’s no doubt that the team’s belief and resolve are being tested.

This is when the influential figures in the group must come to the fore, which is an interesting situation in Munster given that they don’t have an official captain at the moment.

O’Mahony announced his shock decision to step down from the position back on 22 November and it remains to be seen what happens with his future. The 34-year-old’s current IRFU central contract is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning Munster would need to absorb his salary into their budget if they want to keep him beyond next summer.

Whatever happens with O’Mahony, Munster boss Rowntree has yet to announce his pick as the Cork man’s successor in the captaincy role.

“Nothing yet, no,” said Munster assistant coach Andi Kyriacou yesterday.

Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Wig [Rowntree] is just going to take his time with that. That’s all we know on it at the moment.”

Munster have played five games since O’Mahony’s decision was announced. Hooker Barron has been named captain for three of those matches, with Tadhg Beirne acting as skipper on the two other occasions. Back row Jack O’Donoghue took over the captaincy when Barron was forced off injured early in the defeat to Leinster last time out.

Kyriacou says the Munster coaches have been encouraged by what they’ve seen so far from the playing squad in terms of leadership.

“It’s been good. We’ve got guys who have shown real leadership qualities within the group.

“It’s been a nice process because it has actually opened up a bit more of a forum at times, you know, sharing ideas, sharing thoughts on it within the leadership group.

“Wig will make that decision as and when he’s ready and that’s where that process is at the minute.”

As Rowntree continues to ponder the captaincy, Munster will be looking to return to winning ways on New Year’s Day when they take on Connacht in Galway.

Forwards coach Kyriacou is planning for another busy battle up front after being encouraged by what his charges delivered against Leinster, including an improved defensive maul performance.

“It’s been an area that we’re constantly looking to get better at and develop,” said Kyriacou.

Oli Jager has had a good start to life with Munster. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s moments within seasons, we found this last season as well, and they’re often a catalyst for huge improvement because it focuses the vision a bit. That Glasgow game [when Munster were taken apart at the maul] was one of those moments for us.

“We just looked at how we can be a bit cuter in around that area, how we can utilise the players we’ve got currently to stop the momentum that Glasgow put against us in that game.

“The lads have bought into the things we put into place, we’ve trained it hard, there’s been a lot of classroom stuff as well around our roles, and it was pleasing to see against a class outfit like that, that we were able to put a stop on it, and there were no maul tries from that game.”

On the scrum front, recent tighthead signing Oli Jager had some strong moments against Leinster in a tit-for-tat battle with Ireland loosehead Andrew Porter.

Kyriacou enjoyed the contest.

“I’m going to put my politician’s hat on here,” said the Munster coach. “Look, it was a really good battle, no doubt there. Looking at the ins and outs of it, the pressure between the both of them was incredibly good.

“What’s pleasing for us is the shape Oli gets in, the ability he’s got to get across the mark, the height he brings and then how the lads rowed in behind him with the likes of Edwin [Edogbo]. Edwin’s one of the best scrummaging second rows I’ve certainly seen.

“But yeah, you know, Porter’s Porter, isn’t he? He’s good at what he does, incredibly strong, very aggressive mindset in that area. It was a good battle, a fairly even battle.

“Was it clean? No, hence the penalties but I thought the battle was certainly a good one for the purists.”