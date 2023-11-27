'I'm not rushing that' - Rowntree undecided on O'Mahony's successor as Munster captain

AS MUNSTER HEAD into one of the busiest and most important fixture blocks of the season, Graham Rowntree finds himself facing one of the biggest decisions of his coaching career to date.

With Peter O’Mahony announcing his decision to step down as captain last week, Rowntree finds himself the first Munster coach since Rob Penny in 2013 to be tasked with appointing a new full-time skipper.

While there’s perhaps no standout candidate, Munster have plenty of leaders within their group who could step up to take on the role. Diarmuid Barron captained the side against Leinster on Saturday while Jack O’Donoghue often leads Munster when O’Mahony is absent. Craig Casey, Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn also have qualities that could see them step into the role.

Ben Brady / INPHO Tadhg Beirne is a potential option for Rowntree. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With Ireland also on the lookout for a new captain following Johnny Sexton’s retirement, O’Mahony’s decision comes at an interesting time but Rowntree has explained that he is no rush to appoint the Cork man’s successor.

Rowntree spoke about the captaincy change for the first time following Munster’s 21-16 defeat to Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

“Big boots to fill,” Rowntree said. “Respect his decision. You know, he’s been great for this club, an icon of this club.

“I respect the fact you want to step down as captain, hand the baton on to someone else and help that person.

Advertisement

“Who that captain will be, we will name in due course. I’m not being rushed into that. We’ve got a strong leadership group at the club which he will still be part of, and will drive on.

“I’m sure he’ll be brilliant for the next man won’t he? Just his presence. His presence is just incredible and whoever that next man, various options there, Pete will look after him, I know he will. He’s (made) a nice seamless transition. I respect his decision.”

For now, Rowntree intends to assess his options over the coming weeks as Munster head into fixtures against Glasgow, Bayonne and Exeter before their St. Stephen’s Day derby meeting with Leinster in Thomond Park.

“We will announce a captain week-by-week who I think is the best person for that job.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“I won’t be rushed into a decision. Such big boots to fill. I’ll be the first head coach in 10 years at the club who has had to name a captain so I’m not rushing that.”

Despite coming up short in Dublin on Saturday Rowntree was pleased with how his team acquitted themselves against a stacked Leinster side which contained 15 internationals. Munster made the trip to Aviva Stadium shorn of some key men but started brightly and delivered some excellent passages of play in defence to leave with a losing bonus point.

Simon Zebo was electric on a rare start at fullback while Jack Crowley impressed again at 10.

With Ireland head coach Andy Farrell watching on from the stands, a young Munster back row also caught the eye, with 23-year-old Tom Ahern making some big contributions on his first start at six and 24-year-old John Hodnett outstanding in defence.

Ahern has come through at Munster playing in the second row but Rowntree feels the 6’9″ Waterford man can continue to be a live option in the back row as the province manage their resources with O’Mahony and Jack O’Donoghue both sidelined.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO John Hodnett tackles Robbie Henshaw. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“Very good. Big game input, lineout threat, pace on the edges, his contact work was good, as a backrower that’s your bread and butter. It’s a nice option for us. The way we want to play you need your backrowers with some pace on the edges. It’s a nice option for us particularly with Pete and Jack injured at the moment. I’m really pleased with how he went.”

Rowntree was also asked if Hodnett might be close to catching the attention of Ireland boss Farrell.

“You better ask Andy Farrell,” he replied.

“He’s been great for us and he really came of age last season. Very dependable. Good on the edges again, we saw that in the final, the try he took in Cape Town. But his ground work is very good as well, he’s a groundhog seven over the ball, good low chop tackle, but he’s really matured and he gives quite a calming influence to the group which belies his age, so I’m delighted with how he’s going.

“There’s a few good back-rowers nationally, it’s a very competitive position.”

Munster are back on home soil this week as they welcome the Warriors to Musgrave Park, where new signing Oli Jager could make his debut.

“Has landed, he was in the building. He got in Thursday morning. He has done a bit of training and he will be looking to hit training properly on Monday.”