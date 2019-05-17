This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carbery and Earls return as Munster pick Stander at openside flanker

Johann van Graan is able to bring back two key players for the visit to the RDS.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 17 May 2019, 12:04 PM
7 minutes ago 524 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4639632

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN given a huge boost with Joey Carbery and Keith Earls returning from injury for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Leinster at the RDS [KO 2.30pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Out-half Carbery and wing Earls have been sidelined since Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh at the end of March but make their comebacks for tomorrow’s huge inter-provincial clash.

Joey Carbery after the game Carbery is back in Munster's 10 shirt. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The major surprise of head coach Johann van Graan’s team selection, however, is CJ Stander at openside flanker.

The Ireland international, who played at openside during the Six Nations, makes the move to the seven shirt as Arno Botha comes into the XV at number eight to add ball-carrying ballast.

Otherwise, the Munster team is along expected lines as Earls makes up the back three with Mike Haley and Andrew Conway, while Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell continue in midfield.

Carbery is reunited with Conor Murray in the halfbacks, as Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan make up the front row. Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne are the locks again, while captain Peter O’Mahony forms the back row with Stander and Botha.

JJ Hanrahan has edged out Tyler Bleyendaal as the replacement out-half, while Jack O’Donoghue is set to make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.

Munster (v Leinster):

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. CJ Stander
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Dan Goggin

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland's past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O'Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie