Carbery and Earls return as Munster pick Stander at openside flanker

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN given a huge boost with Joey Carbery and Keith Earls returning from injury for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Leinster at the RDS [KO 2.30pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Out-half Carbery and wing Earls have been sidelined since Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh at the end of March but make their comebacks for tomorrow’s huge inter-provincial clash.

Carbery is back in Munster's 10 shirt. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The major surprise of head coach Johann van Graan’s team selection, however, is CJ Stander at openside flanker.

The Ireland international, who played at openside during the Six Nations, makes the move to the seven shirt as Arno Botha comes into the XV at number eight to add ball-carrying ballast.

Otherwise, the Munster team is along expected lines as Earls makes up the back three with Mike Haley and Andrew Conway, while Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell continue in midfield.

Carbery is reunited with Conor Murray in the halfbacks, as Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan make up the front row. Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne are the locks again, while captain Peter O’Mahony forms the back row with Stander and Botha.

JJ Hanrahan has edged out Tyler Bleyendaal as the replacement out-half, while Jack O’Donoghue is set to make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.

Munster (v Leinster):

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. CJ Stander

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Stephen Archer

19. Billy Holland

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

