Munster issue positive update on Joey Carbery

MUNSTER’S INJURY UPDATE in the wake of their agonising loss to Leinster bears two front row blows and a positive update on long-term absentee Joey Carbery.

The province’s medical update says that Carbery ‘took part in some elements of training and the next stage of his rehabilitation from an ankle injury will see the out-half manage his training load.’

The Athy man had made his return to goal-kicking late last year and spoke last week about increasing involvement with the squad where possible.

Meanwhile, prop James Cronin and hooker Rhys Marshall have both been ruled out Saturday’s Pro14 meeting with Benetton due to knee issues.

