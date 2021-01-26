BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Advertisement

Munster issue positive update on Joey Carbery

However, front rows James Cronin and Rhys Marshall both sustained knee injuries against Leinster and will miss this weekend’s clash with Benetton.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 5:03 PM
28 minutes ago 1,034 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5336112
File photo: Carbery kicking at UL early this month.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
File photo: Carbery kicking at UL early this month.
File photo: Carbery kicking at UL early this month.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER’S INJURY UPDATE in the wake of their agonising loss to Leinster bears two front row blows and a positive update on long-term absentee Joey Carbery.

The province’s medical update says that Carbery ‘took part in some elements of training and the next stage of his rehabilitation from an ankle injury will see the out-half manage his training load.’

The Athy man had made his return to goal-kicking late last year and spoke last week about increasing involvement with the squad where possible.

Meanwhile, prop James Cronin and hooker Rhys Marshall have both been ruled out Saturday’s Pro14 meeting with Benetton due to knee issues.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie