Monday 12 September 2022
Munster's opening URC fixture rescheduled due to King Charles III's visit to Cardiff

The province’s round one clash against Cardiff Blues will now take place on Saturday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 12 Sep 2022, 1:02 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER’S OPENING FIXTURE of the new United Rugby Championship season has been rescheduled due to complications surrounding King Charles III’s visit to Cardiff on Friday.

Munster had been due to kick-off their new campaign away to Cardiff Blues this Friday, 16 September, the same day the new monarch is set to visit the Welsh capital.

King Charles III is due to embark on a series of visits across the UK this week ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next Monday, with his visit to Cardiff leading to logistical complications which have resulted in the URC fixture being rescheduled. 

A URC statement outlined that “significant logistical challenges have occurred due to the visit of HRH King Charles III and the Queen’s Consort to Cardiff on 16 September.

“Broadcast facilities for both the host broadcaster (BBC Wales) and other TV facilities providers will be engaged in the coverage of the visit and the drain on available resources has resulted in the rescheduling of the game.”

As a result, the game has been pushed back by one day and will now be played on Saturday, 17 September, with a 3.05pm kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park.

The statement continued: “The BKT United Rugby Championship would like to thank both Cardiff Rugby and Munster for their understanding in this matter which has occurred under very unique circumstances.

“It is also appreciated that BBC Wales made every effort to keep the fixture in its original date and time slot.”

The game will be broadcast live on BBC Wales, RTÉ 2, Premier Sport, SuperSport and URC.tv.

The URC also confirmed that all other round one games are due to take place as scheduled this weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

