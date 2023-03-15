Munster announce plans for Centre of Excellence in Limerick

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE unveiled plans for a new Centre of Excellence in Limerick.

The province have submitted a planning application to Limerick City and County Council for the development of a new sports facility in Rosbrien that would be built primarily for Munster’s underage and development sides, while also being available to local clubs, schools and community groups.

The application includes plans for a full-size indoor pitch, an artificial full-size pitch and grass training pitch, a gym, clubhouse and administration building.

The proposal also makes provision for an amenity walkway and greenspace.

Munster opened their High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick in 2016 and are progressing with plans for a Centre of Excellence in Musgrave Park, with work set to commence later this year. Last year, the province partnered with Fethard Town Park to establish a Regional Centre of Excellence.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are always looking to develop our infrastructure across the province in ensuring we can develop and resource our grassroots game leading to further participation in sport.

“This is an ongoing strategic objective of ours and we believe a facility such as this, in the heartland of Limerick, will hugely benefit the local clubs and schools and ensure young people have access to world class facilities.

“The plans we are submitting will not only benefit rugby, but this development will also improve the sporting and recreational facilities available to the surrounding community and we are hopeful of a positive planning outcome.”

