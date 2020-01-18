Glasgow victory confirms Munster's Champions Cup exit

MUNSTER NEEDED A series of miracle matches to qualify from their Champions Cup pool this season, and the limits of fate’s benevolence have been exposed a day before their final group game with Ospreys as Glasgow’s bonus-point win over Sale this evening mathematically rules them out of a place in the last eight.
Munster knew they would always need to beat Ospreys with a bonus point tomorrow to qualify, but also required a result go their way today to ensure qualification would be a live issue come kick-off at Thomond: that Northampton would fail to beat Lyon or that Glasgow would fail to pick up a four-try bonus point against Sale.
Saints’ 36-24 win at Lyon in a lunchtime kick-off left Munster relying on Glasgow, but the Scottish side were in no mood for doing their Pro14 brethren a favour this evening and had their fourth try and bonus point wrapped up by the 48th minute.
Glasgow ultimately ran in six tries to seal a 45-7 win.
It means Munster bow out of the pool stages for the first time since 2016, and in spite of landing themselves in a fiendishly difficult pool, will harbour regrets over their failure to beat Racing at home and snatch a losing bonus point away to Saracens.
Elsehwere, Leinster today confirmed a home quarter-final with a doughty win away to Benetton earlier today, while Ulster will also play in the last eight following a 22-15 win at home to Bath.
