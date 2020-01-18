This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Glasgow victory confirms Munster's Champions Cup exit

Warriors ran in six tries against Sale to consign Johann Van Graan’s side to an early elimination.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 7:41 PM
Billy Holland reacts to last week's defeat to Racing, which led to Munster relying on results that didn't go their way.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER NEEDED A series of miracle matches to qualify from their Champions Cup pool this season, and the limits of fate’s benevolence have been exposed a day before their final group game with Ospreys as Glasgow’s bonus-point win over Sale this evening mathematically rules them out of a place in the last eight. 

Munster knew they would always need to beat Ospreys with a bonus point tomorrow to qualify, but also required a result go their way today to ensure qualification would be a live issue come kick-off at Thomond: that Northampton would fail to beat Lyon or that Glasgow would fail to pick up a four-try bonus point against Sale. 

Saints’ 36-24 win at Lyon in a lunchtime kick-off left Munster relying on Glasgow, but the Scottish side were in no mood for doing their Pro14 brethren a favour this evening and had their fourth try and bonus point wrapped up by the 48th minute. 

Glasgow ultimately ran in six tries to seal a 45-7 win. 

It means Munster bow out of the pool stages for the first time since 2016, and in spite of landing themselves in a fiendishly difficult pool, will harbour regrets over their failure to beat Racing at home and snatch a losing bonus point away to Saracens. 

Elsehwere, Leinster today confirmed a home quarter-final with a doughty win away to Benetton  earlier today, while Ulster will also play in the last eight following a 22-15 win at home to Bath. 

 

 

 

