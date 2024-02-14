Munster club winning boss steps down as manager of Castlehaven

MUNSTER SENIOR CLUB winning manager James McCarthy has stepped down from his role with Cork outfit Castlehaven.

McCarthy guided the West Cork side to county and provincial honours last year, before they lost out by four points against Roscommon’s St Brigid’s in January’s All-Ireland semi-final in Thurles.

Castlehaven defeated Nemo Rangers to win last November’s Cork senior final, their first county title in 10 years.

Then they enjoyed a dramatic penalty shootout success in December against Kerry’s Dingle in the Munster decider, their first provincial title since 1997 and the fourth in the club’s history.

James McCarthy has stepped down as senior team manager.

The Castlehaven club made the announcement this afternoon that McCarthy had opted to bring the curtain down on his latest spell in charge of their senior side, thanking him for ‘his great work over the past four years’ and wishing him well ‘in his future endeavours’.