Venues and throw-in times confirmed for Munster club football finals

MUNSTER GAA CHIEFS have confirmed the fixture details for this year’s club football finals in the province.

Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork will host the senior decider between Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys and Limerick’s Newcastle West on Saturday 10 December.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm for a game that will be live on TG4 with Tipperary’s Sean Lonergan the referee.

Both clubs are searching for their first provincial senior title, Kerins O’Rahillys losing the final in 2009 and Newcastle West defeated in the decider back in 1987.

Sunday 11 December will see the intermediate final between Kerry’s Rathmore and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh in Mallow at 3.30pm, Clare’s Chris Maguire the referee here.

That game will be preceded in Mallow at 1pm by the junior final as Kerry’s Fossa play Cork’s Kilmurry. Clare’s Niall Quinn will referee.

Gavin Cooney

Kerry clubs have dominated these championships. At intermediate level they have won every title since 2006 with the exception of the 2013 final and at junior the Kingdom teams have lifted 12 of the last 13 crowns.

No Limerick club have claimed intermediate glory, while Knocknagree in 2017 were the last Cork side to triumph in the junior final.