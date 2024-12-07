Kerry's Austin Stacks storm to Munster intermediate glory with 26-point win

KERRY’S AUSTIN STACKS stormed to Munster intermediate glory today with a 26-point victory over Aherlow of Tipperary.
Austin Stacks, who were Kerry senior champions and Munster senior finalists in 2021, had built up a 0-6 to 0-0 lead in the first half before Paddy Lane struck the first of their seven goals this afternoon.
They held that advantage going into the second half before Joe O’Connor added their second goal inside the opening five minutes of the restart. Cian Purcell added a hat-trick of goals for Billy Lee’s side while Sean Quilter and Shane O’Callaghan also raised flags in a comprehensive victory. Barry Grogan and Mark Russell scored Aherlow’s only points of the game.
Kerry clubs have dominated this championship, winning every title 2014-22 before a Cork’s Cill Na Marta won last year.
Munster Intermediate Football Final
Austin Stacks (Kerry) 7-7 Aherlow (Tipperary) 0-2
Munster Junior Football Final
Firies (Kerry) v Kilmurry (Cork), Rathkeale 6pm
