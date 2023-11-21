Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ken Sutton/INPHO Déise dominance: Ballygunner are the defending Munster club senior hurling champions.
GAA

All roads lead to Thurles as fixture details confirmed for Munster club hurling finals

Ballygunner and Clonalara face off in the senior decider on Sunday week.
259
0
25 minutes ago

BALLYGUNNER WILL BRING their bid for three Munster senior hurling titles in-a-row to Thurles on Sunday week as they face Clonalara in the decider.

The Munster club hurling final fixture details and venues were confirmed at a meeting of the province’s CCC tonight.

Semple Stadium will host the senior final between the Waterford and Clare kingpins on Sunday, 3 December, with throw-in scheduled for 3.30pm.

The day beforehand, Cork’s Castlelyons and Corofin of Clare face off in the intermediate showpiece at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds, while St Catherine’s (Cork) and Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick) go head-to-head for junior glory in Mallow.

The full fixture details are below:

Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Clonlara (Clare), Sunday 3 December, 3:30pm — FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

  • Castlelyons (Cork) v Corofin (Clare), Saturday 2 December, 6pm — TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Final

  • St. Catherine’s (Cork) v Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick), Saturday 2 December, 1:30pm — Mallow.
Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     