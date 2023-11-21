All roads lead to Thurles as fixture details confirmed for Munster club hurling finals

BALLYGUNNER WILL BRING their bid for three Munster senior hurling titles in-a-row to Thurles on Sunday week as they face Clonalara in the decider.

The Munster club hurling final fixture details and venues were confirmed at a meeting of the province’s CCC tonight.

Advertisement

Semple Stadium will host the senior final between the Waterford and Clare kingpins on Sunday, 3 December, with throw-in scheduled for 3.30pm.

The day beforehand, Cork’s Castlelyons and Corofin of Clare face off in the intermediate showpiece at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds, while St Catherine’s (Cork) and Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick) go head-to-head for junior glory in Mallow.

The full fixture details are below:

Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Clonlara (Clare), Sunday 3 December, 3:30pm — FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Castlelyons (Cork) v Corofin (Clare), Saturday 2 December, 6pm — TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Final