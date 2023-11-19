Clare's Clonlara grab late winner to defeat 13-man Kiladangan in dramatic Munster tie

Clonlara 0-23

Kiladangan 1-19

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

DIARMUID STRITCH LANDED the winning score as Clonlara produced a stoppage-time turnaround to overhaul 13-man Kiladangan.

The Tipperary champions had fought valiantly after straight red cards shown by referee Ciarán O’Regan to goal-scorer Dan O’Meara and Seán Hayes.

Led by Billy Seymour (0-11), they came from three points behind to lead by two as late as the third of five added minutes.

But Clonlara rallied with the final three points from the Moriartys, Aidan and Cian, before Stritch’s 66th-minute winner. The Clare U20’s replacement had just been announced but the substitution was never made as he intercepted a loose pass to the delight of the Clare champions.

Their first-ever provincial senior victory sends them into a Munster final against either Ballygunner or Na Piarsaigh.

Clonlara began with a significant wind advantage at their backs and after Seymour’s opening point, they made it count. John Conlon certainly didn’t overindulge at the All-Star banquet as the award-winning centre-back displayed his attacking talents with back-to-back points. He would end with another prize, receiving man-of-the-match for his four-point haul.

They moved 0-6 to 0-2 clear but it could’ve been more. Barry Hogan made a fine save from Ian Galvin and Colm O’Meara sent a one-handed swipe just wide.

Kiladangan were struggling to retain their puck-outs but they received a major boost in the 15th minute. Andy Loughnane did well to keep Seymour’s sideline cut in play and fed O’Meara to bounce the sliotar into the net.

Seymour twice levelled from frees before Kiladangan burst two ahead, with points from Declan McGrath and another Seymour free.

Clonlara lifted their game again to clip the next four. Páraic O’Loughlin and Colm O’Meara were increasingly influential, while Conlon’s brilliant skill allowed overlapping corner-back Michael Clancy to get among the scorers.

Their lead was 0-13 to 1-8 at midway but they had to face into the wind thereafter.

It took Kiladangan just 45 seconds to level. They scored straight from the throw-in again, via Hayes, before Seymour’s intercept point caught out Clonlara’s short-passing.

Natasha Barton / INPHO Kiladangan's Dan O'Meara sees red. Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Their prospects were dealt a blow, however, when O’Meara was sent off for jabbing at Dylan McMahon with his hurley. Loughnane and Aidan Moriarty were also yellow-carded after the incident, which allowed McMahon to operate as a spare defender.

That gave Clonlara a vital out ball for short puck-outs although it was Kiladangan who got the next two points from Seymour and McGrath, the midfielder slotting his third point from three attempts.

Cian Moriarty was introduced and within seconds, his first touch brought the Banner men level before Michael O’Loughlin’s eighth placed ball put them ahead, 0-16 to 1-12.

Natasha Barton / INPHO Action from today's game in Thurles. Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

It was then Kiladangan were reduced to 13 players. Hayes’ loose swing across the back of Páraic O’Loughlin’s legs was spotted by the linesman, with O’Regan waving a second red card.

Conlon struck two points to push Clonlara’s advantage out to three but Kiladangan came with a ferocious push led by Seymour (0-4) and Alan Flynn (0-1).

Clonlara had the legs to outlast them, though, and create their own slice of history.

Scorers for Clonlara: Michael O’Loughlin 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), John Conlon 0-4, Colm O’Meara 0-2, Cian Moriarty 0-2, Michael Clancy 0-1, Páraic O’Loughlin 0-1, Aidan Moriarty 0-1, Colm Galvin 0-1, Diarmuid Stritch 0-1, Ian Galvin 0-1.

Scorers for Kiladangan: Billy Seymour 0-11 (0-7f), Dan O’Meara 1-0, Declan McGrath 0-3, Tadhg Gallagher 0-1, Alan Flynn 0-1, Paul Flynn 0-1, Bryan McLoughney 0-1, Seán Hayes 0-1.

Clonlara

1. Seimi Gully

4. Logan Ryan, 3. Ger Powell, 2. Michael Clancy

7. Páraic O’Loughlin, 6. Dylan McMahon, 5. David Fitzgerald

8. Aidan Moriarty, 9. Jathan McMahon (captain)

12. Colm Galvin, 11. John Conlon, 10. Colm O’Meara

13. Diarmuid Stritch, 14. Ian Galvin, 15. Michael O’Loughlin

Subs

17. Cian Moriarty for J McMahon (43)

20. Michael Stritch for C Galvin (51)

21. Daniel Moloney for O’Meara (57, inj)

Kiladangan

1. Barry Hogan

5. David Sweeney, 3. James Quigley, 4. Fergal Hayes

6. Joe Gallagher, 9. Alan Flynn (captain), 15. Willie Connors

8. Tadhg Gallagher, 7. Declan McGrath

14. Seán Hayes, 11. Billy Seymour, 12. Paul Flynn

13. Bryan McLoughney, 10. Dan O’Meara, 25. Andy Loughnane

Subs

22. Eoghan Sharkey for McLoughney (12, inj)

19. Conor Byrne for Sharkey (48)

17. Darren Moran for McGrath (60+4)

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork)