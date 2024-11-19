Advertisement
Semple Stadium. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Venus confirmed for Munster, Connacht and Ulster GAA senior club finals

All three games on Sunday 1 December will be televised live on TG4.
1.37pm, 19 Nov 2024
FBD SEMPLE STADIUM will host the Munster senior club hurling final on Sunday 1 December between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Cork’s Sarsfields.

The Thurles ground has been chosen for the clash beetween the Waterford champions, chasing an fourth consecutive title, and the Cork side who are contesting their first provincial final. Throw-in is 3.15pm.

Earlier that day the Connacht senior club football final will be held at Markievicz Park between Sligo’s Coolera-Strandhill, featuring at this stage for the first time, and Pádraig Pearses, the Roscommon team that claimed this title in 2021. Throw-in is 1.15pm.

And the third final on that afternoon will be the Ulster senior club hurling final as Down’s Portaferry play Derry’s Slaughtneil at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh at 5pm. Slaughtneil have won this championship four times (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021), while Portaferry were crowned champions in 2014.

The Munster Council have also announced the fixture details fo their juniorand intermediateclub hurling finals. Both will take place on Saturday 30 November.

Following a toss for venue, the junior game will take place in Páirc Uí Rinn at 1pm between Cork’s Russell Rovers and Waterford’s Kilrossanty.

The intermediate final between Cork’s Watergrasshill and Tipperary’s Cashel King Cormacs will be held in TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 6pm that evening.

