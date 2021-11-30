Munster senior club hurling semi-final fixtures confirmed with both games live on TV

THE MUNSTER SENIOR club hurling semi-finals have been fixed for Dungarvan and Limerick on Sunday 12 December, with both games to be televised on TG4.

The first match at 1.15pm will see Limerick champions Kilmallock entertain Cork’s Midleton at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Then after that at 3.15pm in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan, it will be Waterford’s Ballygunner going up against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, who have a provincial football assignment before then, when they head to face Éire Óg Ennis next Sunday.

The hurling matches will form a double-bill of action on TG4′s GAA BEO programme.

Ballygunner are the most recent provincial champions of the quartet having won in 2018 while Kilmallock lifted the title in 2014, Loughmore-Castleiney in 2007 and Midleton must go back to 1987.

The Munster final will take place on the weekend of 8-9 January.

As well as finalising the provincial senior semi-finals, the Munster Council also today confirmed the fixtures for the intermediate hurling semi-finals.

Cork’s Courcey Rovers will meet Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s on Saturday 11 December in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.30pm, while the following day on Sunday 12 December, Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork will host Waterford’s Dunhill against Kerry’s Kilmoyley at 1.30pm.

Elsewhere in the senior club hurling championship, the Leinster semi-finals will be held on 11-12 December.

The Saturday night will see Laois side Clough-Ballacolla play Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in Portlaoise, before the Sunday afternoon game in Tullamore involves Offaly’s St Rynagh’s hosting Ballyhale Shamrocks or Mount Leinster Rangers, who meet next Saturday afternoon in a quarter-final tie.

