Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 30 November 2021
Advertisement

Munster senior club hurling semi-final fixtures confirmed with both games live on TV

The games will take place on Sunday 12 December.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 6:43 PM
50 minutes ago 1,761 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5616211
Midleton, Kilmallock, Ballygunner and Loughmore-Castleiney contest the semi-finals.
Image: INPHO
Midleton, Kilmallock, Ballygunner and Loughmore-Castleiney contest the semi-finals.
Midleton, Kilmallock, Ballygunner and Loughmore-Castleiney contest the semi-finals.
Image: INPHO

THE MUNSTER SENIOR club hurling semi-finals have been fixed for Dungarvan and Limerick on Sunday 12 December, with both games to be televised on TG4.

The first match at 1.15pm will see Limerick champions Kilmallock entertain Cork’s Midleton at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Then after that at 3.15pm in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan, it will be Waterford’s Ballygunner going up against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, who have a provincial football assignment before then, when they head to face Éire Óg Ennis next Sunday.

The hurling matches will form a double-bill of action on TG4′s GAA BEO programme.

Ballygunner are the most recent provincial champions of the quartet having won in 2018 while Kilmallock lifted the title in 2014, Loughmore-Castleiney in 2007 and Midleton must go back to 1987.

The Munster final will take place on the weekend of 8-9 January.

As well as finalising the provincial senior semi-finals, the Munster Council also today confirmed the fixtures for the intermediate hurling semi-finals.

Cork’s Courcey Rovers will meet Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s on Saturday 11 December in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.30pm, while the following day on Sunday 12 December, Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork will host Waterford’s Dunhill against Kerry’s Kilmoyley at 1.30pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere in the senior club hurling championship, the Leinster semi-finals will be held on 11-12 December.  

The Saturday night will see Laois side Clough-Ballacolla play Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in Portlaoise, before the Sunday afternoon game in Tullamore involves Offaly’s St Rynagh’s hosting Ballyhale Shamrocks or Mount Leinster Rangers, who meet next Saturday afternoon in a quarter-final tie.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie