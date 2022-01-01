Prendergast: 'We had our backs against the wall at different times, it was a gutsy performance'

CIAN PRENDERGAST REFLECTED on Connacht’s tense victory over Munster this evening and admitted it was one they badly needed.

A second-half try from Bundee Aki, followed by a superb conversion from replacement out-half, Conor Fitzgerald, settled the game in Connacht’s favour. Three of their last four games against Munster have ended in one-score defeats. This time they held their nerve to win 10-8.

“It was a really tough game, the lads really dug in, we had our backs against the wall at different times, but it was a gutsy performance,” said Prendergast afterwards. “It was a great win and we really needed it.

“The leaders in the squad have made it easier for me to settle into the side. They have been really welcoming and supportive and when you get the chance, you have to take it.”

For Johann van Graan, this is another setback. Munster’s season started so promisingly but this was just their third game since October. In the intervening period three of their games have been postponed and the inactivity took its toll. It was a poor enough performance from van Graan’s men.

Afterwards he said: “It was a pretty feisty, scrappy game. We didn’t get points on the board just before half-time (during a period of constant pressure from Munster) and then they did get the score just after the break. It was a pretty tight game and it was disappointing we did not get a result away from home.

“It is a one-score game. We came here to win. We didn’t. That is really disappointing. We take our bonus point home.”