Munster and Connacht name teams for opening Celtic Cup games

MUNSTER HAVE INCLUDED three academy players in their ‘A’ matchday squad to play Ospreys Development in the opening round of the Celtic Cup at Musgrave Park on Friday evening [KO 7.30pm].

Prop James French and second rows Paddy Kelly and Eoin O’Connor are included in Peter Malone’s 23 for tomorrow’s clash in Cork, while Connacht have named a youthful Eagles team for the visit of Dragons to the Sportsground.

As expected, it is a new-look Munster ‘A’ team for the start of the 2019 Celtic Cup campaign, with just Kelly and Charlie O’Doherty returning from last season.

Both will make their starting debuts tomorrow evening, with Bandon RFC’s Jack Crowley captaining the side.

Meanwhile, several Connacht academy players have been handed the chance to stake their claim for early-season selection when the Eagles begin their Celtic Cup season in Galway [KO 2pm].

The side is captained by hooker Jonny Murphy and Connacht’s starting XV includes senior capped players Stephen Kerins, Cillian Gallagher and Conor Dean, while Peter Sullivan — on trial at the province after his prolific season with Lansdowne in the AIL last year — starts on the wing.

Peter Sullivan starts for Connacht 'A'. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In a change to last year’s format, this year’s Celtic Cup is a straight league format with each team playing seven games and the top two ranked sides advancing to the final on Saturday 12 October.

Leinster ‘A’ are in Cardiff on Saturday, while Ulster also begin their campaign against Welsh opposition in the form of Scarlets.

Munster ‘A’ (v Ospreys):

15. Rob Hedderman

14. Matt Bowen

13. Louis Bruce

12. Tommy Downes

11. Ronan Quinn

10. Jack Crowley (captain)

9. Charlie O’Doherty

1. James French

2. Scott Buckley

3. Corrie Barrett

4. Kevin Seymour

5. Paddy Kelly

6. Cian Hurley

7. David Hyland

8. Luke Clohessy.

Replacements:

16. Kieran O’Shea

17. Aaron Hennessy

18. Luke Masters

19. Eoin O’Connor

20. Conor Mitchell

21. Kevin O’Connor

22. Maccon Casserly

23. Pa Ryan.

Connacht Eagles (v Dragons):

15. Conor Hayes

14. Hugh Lane

13. Seán O’Brien

12. Luke Carty

11. Peter Sullivan

10. Conor Dean

9. Stephen Kerins

1. Matthew Burke

2. Jonny Murphy (captain)

3. Conor Kenny

4. Niall Murray

5. Cillian Gallagher

6. Seán Masterson

7. Lucas Culliton

8. Mikey Wilson.

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Conor Maguire

18. Ryan Lomas

19. Cormac Daly

20. Declan Adamson

21. Aran Hehir

22. Dylan Prendergast

23. Diarmuid Kilgannen.

Celtic Cup fixtures:

Friday 23 August:

Connacht v Dragons, Sportsground, 2pm

Munster v Ospreys, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm

Saturday 24 August:

Scarlets v Ulster, Llandovery RFC, 2.30pm

Cardiff Blues v Leinster, Cardiff Arms Park, 2.30pm

