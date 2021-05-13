Nine changes for Munster while Daly captains Connacht for first time

Ben Healy and Damian de Allende both start for Munster.

Ben Healy and Damian de Allende both start for Munster.

MUNSTER HAVE MADE nine changes to the team that hammered Ulster 38-10 last weekend for tomorrow’s Rainbow Cup meeting with Connacht at Thomond Park [KO 6pm, eir Sport].

The visitors have also rung the changes on the back of their 29-point defeat to Leinster, with Tom Daly handed the Connacht captaincy for the first time.

Munster fullback Matt Gallagher, who battled a long-term shoulder injury this season, will make his first start since November, with Andrew Conway and the in-form Shane Daly both retained on the wings.

Damian de Allende comes back into the Munster midfield to partner Dan Goggin, while Johann van Graan opts for an all-new half-back pairing in Ben Healy and Craig Casey.

John Ryan is the only survivor in the front row as James Cronin and Rhys Marshall come back into the team, with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland starting in the second row.

CJ Stander is the sole new face in the back row, and lines out alongside Gavin Coombes and captain Peter O’Mahony.

A strong Munster bench includes Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne, who were both named in Warren Gatland’s 37-man Lions squad last week, as well as Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Tom Daly captains Connacht for the first time. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Connacht captain Daly continues alongside Sean O’Brien in midfield, with ex-Munster man Alex Wootton and Sammy Arnold starting on the wings.

John Porch keeps the 15 shirt, while scrum-half Kieran Marmion comes in to partner Conor Fitzgerald in the half-backs.

Andy Friend has made wholesale changes in the front row as Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson-McCoy all start.

Ultan Dillane is named alongside Niall Murray in the second row, while Cian Prendergast, Abraham Papali’i and Conor Oliver line out in the back row.

Jack Carty and Sean Masterson both return to the Connacht bench.

Munster:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Andrew Conway

13. Dan Goggin

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Keith Earls

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Sammy Arnold

13. Sean O’Brien

12. Tom Daly (captain)

11. Alex Wootton

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Niall Murray

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Denis Buckley

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Eoghan Masterson

20. Sean Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Jack Carty

23. Peter Sullivan



The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!