Craig Casey among five Munster players to sign contract extensions

FIVE MUNSTER PLAYERS have signed contract extensions.

Craig Casey has signed a three-year contract while Mike Haley, Shane Daly and Josh Wycherley have signed two-year contract extensions.

Alex Kendellen, who advanced to the senior ranks at the beginning of the season, has extended his contract with the province until at least July, 2025.

Scrum-half Craig Casey has made 49 appearances for Munster since his debut against Connacht in 2019.

The 23-year-old Shannon man and former Ardscoil Rís pupil was also vice-captain of the Grand Slam-winning Ireland U-20 team that year.

Casey has made 38 appearances over the past two seasons and won five Ireland caps.

Mike Haley, 28, joined Munster from Sale Sharks in 2018 and has made 80 appearances at full-back, scoring 16 tries. The Preston native played more minutes than any other Munster player in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns and made his Ireland debut against Italy in August 2019.

A product of the Munster academy, versatile back Shane Daly joined the senior squad in 2019. The Cork Constitution clubman and former PBC student has won two Ireland caps over the past two years.

The 25-year-old has scored eight tries in 49 Munster appearances and starts at full-back for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas in Bloemfontein today.

Josh Wycherley made 19 appearances last season, in an overall total of 29 appearances in red to date.

The 23-year-old prop made his debut against Cardiff Blues in Thomond Park in October 2020. He started playing at Bantry Bay RFC and he is a former pupil of Cistercian College, Roscrea.

A former Ireland U-20s Six Nations Grand Slam winner, Wycherley also starts for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas in Bloemfontein today.

Alex Kendellen, 21, was initially named in the Emerging Ireland squad for the South Africa tour but did not travel as he continues to follow return to play protocols.

A product of PBC and UCC, the back-row forward was named the Munster academy player of the year in June after a season that saw him line out in 20 of Munster’s 26 games.