Munster trio sign two-year contract extensions

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman and Paddy Patterson have all signed two-year contract extensions.

Hooker Barron has captained the side three times so far this season, including Friday night’s win over Glasgow Warriors.

He started last year’s URC quarter-final, semi-final and final and has scored nine tries in 63 Munster appearances since his debut in 2018.

A product of the Munster academy, he came up through the ranks at Cashel RFC and Rockwell College before lining out in the AIL for Garryowen.

Advertisement

James Crombie / INPHO Jeremy Loughman with Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland international Loughman has also signed a new deal after featuring at his first World Cup this year.

The prop has scored six tries in 89 Munster appearances since joining from the Leinster academy in 2017.

He also started all three knock-out games as Munster clinched the URC title last season.

Scrum-half Patterson has scored five tries in 24 Munster appearances since making his debut in 2021.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Paddy Patterson. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Last season Patterson made 14 appearances including a player of the match display against South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A former Leinster Academy player, he returned to action against Benetton in October following a knee injury.