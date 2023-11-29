Munster Council set dates and times for provincial football finals

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have confirmed the finer details of the provincial football finals, following a meeting of the Competitions Controls Committee tonight (Wednesday).

The senior clash of Kerry’s Dingle and Cork’s storied Castlehaven will take place at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, on 10 December with a 2pm throw-in time.

At intermediate level, John Evans’ Cill na Martra, conquerors of Kerry’s Milltown-Castlemaine in the semi-final, will face Mungret St Paul’s of Limerick. That game is fixed for Mallow on 10 December, the ball going in at 1.30pm.

The junior final is another clash of Kerry and Cork, with Listowel Emmetts against Kilmurry, that game on 9 December, with throw in at 1.30pm.