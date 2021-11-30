Munster set to be hit by further positive Covid cases in squad in South Africa

MUNSTER ARE SET to be hit by further positive Covid-19 cases among their group of players and staff currently stuck in South Africa.

On Sunday, one player in Munster’s travelling party tested positive, with another member of the group identified as a close contact, meaning their hopes of leaving Cape Town on a chartered flight destined for Dublin were scuppered.

Munster underwent another round of PCR testing yesterday, Monday 29 November, and The42 understands that there have been further positive results.

It’s believed that there may be as many as nine new cases of Covid-19 in the group of 34 players and 14 staff.

It’s also thought that the majority of the Munster squad could be deemed as close contacts.

Yesterday, Minister for Sports Jack Chambers revealed that Munster’s touring party had been given the all-clear to return home to Ireland, apart from the one player who had tested positive on Sunday, as well as their single close contact.

However, it now seems highly likely that all of those who have tested positive, as well as any close contacts, will now have to remain in isolation in South Africa until they are given clearance by local authorities to depart.

Munster originally arrived in South Africa two weekends ago for scheduled United Rugby Championship games against the Bulls and Lions, but those fixtures were postponed amidst the growing concerns over the new ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19 in South Africa.

The southern province’s touring party subsequently moved from their base in Pretoria to Cape Town in the hope of joining fellow URC sides Zebre, Scarlets, and Cardiff on a flight back to Dublin on Sunday.

However, their initial single case of Covid meant Munster were forced to return to their team hotel and re-enter isolation in their individual rooms.

The same applied to Cardiff, who recorded two positive Covid cases, with one of them suspected to be the Omicron variant.

Scarlets and Zebre did make it onto the flight to Dublin, with the Welsh side now isolating at a hotel in Belfast, while the Italian club took another flight onwards and are now back home in Parma.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

For Munster and Cardiff, the uncertainty is set to continue.

Munster are due to play Wasps in Coventry in the Champions Cup on Sunday 12 December, with tournament organisers and both clubs understood to be keen to proceed with that fixture as currently scheduled.

It now seems very likely that Munster will have to rely on a makeshift team made up of a group of seasoned internationals and a crop of young academy players for that tie and potentially also the clash with Castres in Limerick the following weekend well if they go ahead as planned.

As for the party still isolating in South Africa, the saga looks set to continue.