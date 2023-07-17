Munster announce ticket details for 'clash of champions' game with Crusaders

TICKETS FOR MUNSTER’s ‘clash of the champions’ game against Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February will go on general sale next week, the province have announced.

The general ticket sale will open on Monday, 24 July at 10am with priority groups being contacted directly this week with pre-sale details. Family tickets for two adults and two children start from €50. Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.ie.

The ‘clash of champions’ will see the reigning champions of the URC and Super Rugby face off against each other on 3 February 2024 at 5pm.

Munster hosted the first ever rugby game at the Cork venue against South Africa ‘A’ last November.

The game next February will also see a reunion with former Munster coach Rob Penney, who has agreed to take charge of Crusaders from 2024.

The match comes off the back of the Irish side’s URC success in Cape Town and sees them face the New Zealand-based team, who secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship last month in Waikato as they overcame Chiefs 25-20.

The fixture will be part of a pre-season tour that also sees the Super Rugby side face Bristol Bears on 9 February.